92.3 WCOL, Columbus, Ohio’s #1 station for new country music, has announced the return of its annual country event, WCOL’s Winter Wonder Jam on Friday, December 6th. The event will once again be at the Celeste Center at Ohio Expo Center and this year will feature Grammy Award-winning Ashley McBryde as the headliner.

In addition to McBryde, breakthrough artist Jackson Dean and singer/songwriter Tyler Braden will support in creating an event full of festive fun and unforgettable music.

Six-time Grammy-nominated Ashley McBryde, known for her soulful voice and authentic lyrics, has become a standout artist in the country music scene with hits like “One Night Standards” and “Martha Divine.” Her powerful performances and genuine connection with fans have garnered sold-out international shows and multiple CMA and ACM awards, such as the 2022 CMA International Artist Achievement Award for the most significant creative growth, development, and promotion of the country music industry outside the United States. Her Grammy Award-winning duet with Carly Pearce, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” topped the charts. McBryde’s latest album, The Devil I Know, features the chart-climbing single “Light On In The Kitchen.”

“Winter Wonder Jam is one of WCOL’s signature events, and we are proud to have Ashley Mcbryde headlining our lineup this year,” stated Dan Zuko, WCOL’s Program Director.

Fast-rising country singer/songwriter Jackson Dean is gaining acclaim for his gritty, lyric-driven, outlaw style. At 22, the multi-instrumentalist and Maryland native has landed on numerous “artists to watch” lists, including Pandora, Spotify, and CMT. Known for his adventurous spirit, Dean lived in a one-room shack at 18, reflecting his old soul and artisan skills. His debut album, Greenbroke, features the No. 1 single “Don’t Come Lookin’,” making him the youngest solo male country artist to top the charts with a debut. His sophomore single, “Fearless (The Echo),” is climbing the charts, and he’s toured with superstar acts like Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert, and Brooks & Dunn.

Tyler Braden, a charismatic singer-songwriter who has cultivated a distinctive musical vision influenced by rock and rooted in country storytelling. His latest release, “Neon Grave,” produced by Randy Montana via Warner Music Nashville, marks a creative milestone, blending high-energy rock instincts with country tradition. Braden is currently making waves with the viral track “Devil You Know”–a won’t-back-down anthem that attracted 10+ million views across social media in just two weeks. In April 2024 “Devil You Know” hit the Country radio airwaves, and now touts a whopping 60+ million streams and over 45k ‘creates’ on TikTok for the sure-fire hit. With 385+ million global streams to his name, Braden is now taking stages worldwide.

A very limited number of Gold Circle tickets are available for purchase while supplies last. These tickets include the “Best Seats in the House,” with reserved and up-close seating, as well as access to the “Gold Circle Bar,” which features a full bar and lounge and complimentary finger foods.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 28, at 10am here. Tickets start at just $35, and Gold Circle Seats are $102.50.