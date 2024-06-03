Today, singer/songwriter Alex Warren has announced his plans for his first-ever world headlining tour for this fall.
Warren will kick off his “You’ll Be Alright, Kid Global Tour” on September 9th at Helsinki, Finland’s Tavastia Club and then travels through Europe and the United Kingdom through the rest of September. North American headlining dates will then get underway on October 4th at San Francisco, California’s Popscene @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall and continue through a November 4th tour finale at West Hollywood, California’s world famous Troubadour.
Artist presales begin Wednesday, June 5th at 10am local time. General on-sales start Friday, June 7th at 10am local time. For complete details and ticket information, fans can head here.
Last week saw Warren celebrating his upcoming wedding with the emotionally-charged anthem, “Carry You Home,” available now via Atlantic Records. The song is dedicated to Warren’s soon-to-be wife, Kouvr Annon, in honor of their wedding day next month and captures the essence of their journey and lifelong commitment and arrived alongside a touching official music video directed by Brendan Barone, centered around Warren performing at a young couple’s wedding and accompanied by beautiful first dance choreography – watch here.
See all newly announced dates from Warren below.
Tour dates:
SEPTEMBER
9 – Helsinki, Finland – Tavastia Club
11 – Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret
12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Kollektivet Livet
13 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Loppen
15 – Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka Zappa
16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Oz
18 – Berlin, Germany – Cassiopeia
19 – Cologne, Germany – Yuca
21 – Hamburg, Germany – Reeperbahn Festival
24 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla
25 – London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall
OCTOBER
4 – San Francisco, CA – Popscene @ Brick & Mortar
7 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
8 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall
10 – St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House
11 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
13 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
15 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live
17 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair
18 – New York, NY – Racket
21 – Atlanta, GA – Vinyl
22 – Orlando, FL – The Social
24 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Druid City Music Hall
26 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada
27 – Austin, TX – Antone’s
29 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
30 – San Diego, CA – Soma Side Stage
NOVEMBER
1 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room
4 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour