Today, singer/songwriter Alex Warren has announced his plans for his first-ever world headlining tour for this fall.

Warren will kick off his “You’ll Be Alright, Kid Global Tour” on September 9th at Helsinki, Finland’s Tavastia Club and then travels through Europe and the United Kingdom through the rest of September. North American headlining dates will then get underway on October 4th at San Francisco, California’s Popscene @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall and continue through a November 4th tour finale at West Hollywood, California’s world famous Troubadour.

Artist presales begin Wednesday, June 5th at 10am local time. General on-sales start Friday, June 7th at 10am local time. For complete details and ticket information, fans can head here .

Last week saw Warren celebrating his upcoming wedding with the emotionally-charged anthem, “Carry You Home,” available now via Atlantic Records. The song is dedicated to Warren’s soon-to-be wife, Kouvr Annon, in honor of their wedding day next month and captures the essence of their journey and lifelong commitment and arrived alongside a touching official music video directed by Brendan Barone, centered around Warren performing at a young couple’s wedding and accompanied by beautiful first dance choreography – watch here .

See all newly announced dates from Warren below.

Tour dates:

SEPTEMBER

9 – Helsinki, Finland – Tavastia Club

11 – Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret

12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Kollektivet Livet

13 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Loppen

15 – Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka Zappa

16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Oz

18 – Berlin, Germany – Cassiopeia

19 – Cologne, Germany – Yuca

21 – Hamburg, Germany – Reeperbahn Festival

24 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

25 – London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall

OCTOBER

4 – San Francisco, CA – Popscene @ Brick & Mortar

7 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

8 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall

10 – St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House

11 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

13 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

15 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

17 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

18 – New York, NY – Racket

21 – Atlanta, GA – Vinyl

22 – Orlando, FL – The Social

24 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Druid City Music Hall

26 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

27 – Austin, TX – Antone’s

29 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

30 – San Diego, CA – Soma Side Stage

NOVEMBER

1 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

4 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour