Sampling Tem’s “Me & U,” Haitian Hip-Hop artist Alex Jean recruits Grammy Award-winning instrumentalist Rodney Jerkins for his latest leak “I Need Faith.” Co-produced by Jack Lawson, the infectious yet inspirational cut finds the Florida native effortlessly rapping the song’s lyrics with his larger than life vocals. The record marks Jean’s addition to Darkchild’s Alienz Alive label and preview of what new found fans can expect going forward.

Born and raised in Orlando with an older sister and their parents, Alex Jean is no stranger to adversity or achievement. Though early on in grade school he was a self described troublemaker, getting into fights and causing mischief, his family eventually moved into a well to do neighborhood where he received a more suitable education. The graduate of Lake Minneola Highschool, credits his father’s musical talents, Michael Jackson, Reggaeton acts like Don Omar and the strong bond with his sibling as the foundation for his forward progression.

Prior to making the decision to be a full time recording artist, Alex thought he was going to be a guitarist but soon realized his voice was ultimately the instrument he’d be using to help influence the world and help people in it find freedom. Last year his “Love Like That” collaboration with Hulvey & Torey D’Shaun reached No. 45 on Billboard’s HCS chart and with new music loaded up he’s poised to make a lasting impact that transcends the status quo.

