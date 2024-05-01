Today, Sydney alternative-trio Yours Truly have announced they will be releasing their new album, TOXIC, on August 16th via UNFD.

Further showcasing their versatility, Yours Truly have used TOXIC to continue to expand beyond stylistic confines and outside expectations. Led by vocalist Mikaila Delgado, the album uses its 10 tracks to run through the spectrum of human emotions with an open vein and open-diary type of mindset — all while being layered on top of a dynamic yet cohesive soundscape of pop, indie, rock, and alternative.

To go alongside the album announcement, Yours Truly have shared the latest single from the album, “Sour.”

“‘Sour’ was written during a session after I was feeling extremely burnt out,” shares Delgado. “We had come off extensive touring and quite a turbulent time not only for the band but personally as well. I was just feeling so bitter towards everything and trying to force writing when it just wasn’t naturally flowing made me so angry. We got to a stage as a band were had a lot of people in our ear telling us what to do and how they thought we should do it. I just thought ‘fuck this, this is our fucking band, I’m going to do what I want!’“

Listen to “Sour” below and pre-order TOXIC here.

North American fans of Yours Truly can look forward to seeing the band live this fall as they hit the road with Enter Shikari and You Me At Six. The tour kicks off on October 9th in Dallas, with stops to follow in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Toronto, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Vancouver, and more. Full list of dates can be found below and tickets are on sale now here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Back 2 U Sour California Sober Let Go All That I’m Not Love Feels Like Bloodshot Eyes Sinking feat. Bloom Desaturated Call My Name

Tour dates:

10/9 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

10/10 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

10/12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown

10/16 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/19 – New York, NY @ Palladium

10/21 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield

10/23 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago

10/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/26 – Davenport, IA @ Davenport

10/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

10/29 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/1 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

11/2 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/3 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/4 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/6 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

11/7 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

11/8 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

11/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater