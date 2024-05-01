Today, Sydney alternative-trio Yours Truly have announced they will be releasing their new album, TOXIC, on August 16th via UNFD.
Further showcasing their versatility, Yours Truly have used TOXIC to continue to expand beyond stylistic confines and outside expectations. Led by vocalist Mikaila Delgado, the album uses its 10 tracks to run through the spectrum of human emotions with an open vein and open-diary type of mindset — all while being layered on top of a dynamic yet cohesive soundscape of pop, indie, rock, and alternative.
To go alongside the album announcement, Yours Truly have shared the latest single from the album, “Sour.”
“‘Sour’ was written during a session after I was feeling extremely burnt out,” shares Delgado. “We had come off extensive touring and quite a turbulent time not only for the band but personally as well. I was just feeling so bitter towards everything and trying to force writing when it just wasn’t naturally flowing made me so angry. We got to a stage as a band were had a lot of people in our ear telling us what to do and how they thought we should do it. I just thought ‘fuck this, this is our fucking band, I’m going to do what I want!’“
Listen to “Sour” below and pre-order TOXIC here.
North American fans of Yours Truly can look forward to seeing the band live this fall as they hit the road with Enter Shikari and You Me At Six. The tour kicks off on October 9th in Dallas, with stops to follow in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Toronto, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Vancouver, and more. Full list of dates can be found below and tickets are on sale now here.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- Back 2 U
- Sour
- California Sober
- Let Go
- All That I’m Not
- Love Feels Like
- Bloodshot Eyes
- Sinking feat. Bloom
- Desaturated
- Call My Name
Tour dates:
10/9 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall
10/10 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage
10/12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown
10/16 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/19 – New York, NY @ Palladium
10/21 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield
10/23 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago
10/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/26 – Davenport, IA @ Davenport
10/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
10/29 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/1 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
11/2 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/3 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/4 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/6 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
11/7 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
11/8 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
11/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater