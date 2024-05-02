Today, Los Angeles pop/rock band Winnetka Bowling League have released their new song, “America In Your 20’s.”

The song is the latest single released from their debut album, Sha La La, which will be released on May 31st via Local Weather/MDDN Records. The record as a whole is a document of frontman Matthew Koma rediscovering what he loves about music; a back-to-basics and grounded release that finds him taking risks while being in conversation with his younger self. And today’s new single in “America In Your 20’s” perfectly exemplifies that theme.

“‘America in your 20’s’ is my own bullshit about loving and hating where I come from,” Koma says. “You ask a lot of questions in your 20’s and I think that’s when you start to realize the answers are all gray and nuanced.”

Listen to “America In Your 20’s” below and pre-order Sha La La here.

Sha La La is a document of an artist rediscovering what Winnetka Bowling League loves about music: a back-to-basics and grounded release that finds Koma taking risks while being in conversation with his younger self. “With this record, it wound up being a lot of looking back and a lot of trying to understand the twenty-something version of myself: what he was feeling and why he was feeling that way,” says Koma. “Being in a much different place in life now, I think I finally have a little perspective to be able to see it for what it was.”

For Winnetka Bowling League, there’s power in this realization on Sha La La. Unequivocally, the years pass faster the older you get but there’s a galvanizing joy in remembering and reclaiming both the good and the grit of youth. “Your 30s are a weird time reckoning your 20s,” says Koma. “In these tunes, I hope that people feel like they’re revisiting versions of themselves when they hear it because that’s what it felt like to me writing it.”

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Sha La La Noone’s Ever Kissed You We’re Broken Up (But Even More Together Now) Astrology & Context America in Your 20’s Handsome We’re Not Having Any Fun Breakfast For Dinner Jesus Saves Happy Adjacent

Tour dates:

6/25 – Madame Lou’s – Seattle, WA

6/26 – Mississippi Studios – Portland, OR

6/28 – Cafe Du Nord – San Francisco, CA

6/29 – Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA

6/30 – Valley Bar – Phoenix, AZ

7/02 – Meow Wolf – Denver, CO

7/11 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

7/12 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

7/13 – A&R Music Bar – Columbus, OH

7/15 – Exit/In – Nashville, TN

7/16 – Purgatory at The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

7/17 – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

7/19 – Songbyrd Music House – Washington, DC

7/21 – Sonia – Cambridge, MA

7/23 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

9/12 – Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA *

9/13 – Revolution Concert House and Event Center – Boise, ID *

9/14 – The Wilma – Missoula, MT *

9/17 – The Fillmore Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MN *

9/18 – Val Air Ballroom – Des Moines, IA *

9/20 – Steelhouse Omaha – Omaha, NE *

9/21 – The Factory at The District – St. Louis, MO *

9/22 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI *

9/24 – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN *

9/25 – House of Blues Cleveland – Cleveland, OH *

9/26 – Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH *

9/28 – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom – Hampton, NH *

9/30 – Toad’s Place – New Haven, CT *

10/3 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC *

10/4 – The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC *

* = support for MOTHER MOTHER