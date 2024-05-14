Tulsa, Oklahoma band Wilderado have announced that their new album, Talker, will be released on September 20th via Bright Antenna Records.

Wilderado — consisting of Max Rainer (lead singer, guitarist), Tyler Wimpee (guitarist, vocals), Justin Kila (drums) – recorded Talker in Norman, Oklahoma with producers Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, SYML) and James McAlister (Gracie Abrams, The National). When asked about the new LP, Rainer shared, “I’m proud to say we made an album that feels like home and weathers who we are.”

Alongside the album announcement, Wilderado have shared the title-track “Talker” today. It’s a new acoustic-tinged single taps into the band’s Oklahoma roots while showcasing Rainer’s emotive vocals.

Last but certainly not least, Wilderado have announced their plans for a fall headlining tour, adding to their already extensive touring plans that has them out all June and July, before headlining to Chicago to play Lollapalooza in August. The new dates are for the entire month of October, culminating with a headline show in their hometown at Cain’s Ballroom on October 26th with direct support from Josiah & The Bonnevilles. All information on tickets can be found here.

Listen to the new single below and pre-order Talker here.

“Talker” joins a few album tracks that have already been released ahead of the sophomore LP. February brought the double single “Sometimes” b/w “Tomorrow,” and at the end of 2023, the band released “In Between” – a single that saw several alternate versions, one featuring guest vocals from Matt Berninger of The National and one with a few fellow Oklahomans including folk/Americana artist Ken Pomeroy on vocal and guitar and Muskrat Jones (Colter Wall) on pedal steel.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Talker Bad Luck Simple Higher Than Most Coming To Town In Between Longstanding Misunderstanding Sometimes Tomorrow Themselves Waiting On You What Were You Waiting For

June Tour Dates w/Flyte

June 7th – Saint Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

June 8th – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Annex

June 9th – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

June 11th – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

June 13th – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

June 14th – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

June 15th – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

June 17th – Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse at FTC

June 18th – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

June 20th – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

June 21st – Isle Of Palms, SC – The Windjammer

June 22nd – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

July Tour Dates w/Harbour & Windser

July 19th – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

July 20th – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota Yacht Club

July 21st – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

July 23rd – Maquoteka, IA – Codfish Hollow

July 24th – Columbia, MO – Rose Park

July 26th – Lexington, KY – The Burl

July 27th – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

July 28th – Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s

July 30th – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme

July 31st – Detroit, MI – Sant Andrew’s Hall

Aug 2 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

Sep 13th – Bristol, TN – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

October Headline Tour Dates w/Ethan Tasch & The Takes

Oct 1st – Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre

Oct 3rd – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Oct 5th – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room

Oct 7th – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile Showroom

Oct 8th – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl

Oct 9th – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

Oct 11th – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Oct 12th – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

Oct 13th – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

Oct 15th – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

Oct 17th – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Oct 26th – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom%

% Support from Josiah & The Bonnevilles & Travis Linville