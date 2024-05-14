Tulsa, Oklahoma band Wilderado have announced that their new album, Talker, will be released on September 20th via Bright Antenna Records.
Wilderado — consisting of Max Rainer (lead singer, guitarist), Tyler Wimpee (guitarist, vocals), Justin Kila (drums) – recorded Talker in Norman, Oklahoma with producers Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, SYML) and James McAlister (Gracie Abrams, The National). When asked about the new LP, Rainer shared, “I’m proud to say we made an album that feels like home and weathers who we are.”
Alongside the album announcement, Wilderado have shared the title-track “Talker” today. It’s a new acoustic-tinged single taps into the band’s Oklahoma roots while showcasing Rainer’s emotive vocals.
Last but certainly not least, Wilderado have announced their plans for a fall headlining tour, adding to their already extensive touring plans that has them out all June and July, before headlining to Chicago to play Lollapalooza in August. The new dates are for the entire month of October, culminating with a headline show in their hometown at Cain’s Ballroom on October 26th with direct support from Josiah & The Bonnevilles. All information on tickets can be found here.
Listen to the new single below and pre-order Talker here.
“Talker” joins a few album tracks that have already been released ahead of the sophomore LP. February brought the double single “Sometimes” b/w “Tomorrow,” and at the end of 2023, the band released “In Between” – a single that saw several alternate versions, one featuring guest vocals from Matt Berninger of The National and one with a few fellow Oklahomans including folk/Americana artist Ken Pomeroy on vocal and guitar and Muskrat Jones (Colter Wall) on pedal steel.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- Talker
- Bad Luck
- Simple
- Higher Than Most
- Coming To Town
- In Between
- Longstanding Misunderstanding
- Sometimes
- Tomorrow
- Themselves
- Waiting On You
- What Were You Waiting For
June Tour Dates w/Flyte
June 7th – Saint Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
June 8th – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Annex
June 9th – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
June 11th – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern
June 13th – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
June 14th – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
June 15th – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
June 17th – Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse at FTC
June 18th – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre
June 20th – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
June 21st – Isle Of Palms, SC – The Windjammer
June 22nd – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
July Tour Dates w/Harbour & Windser
July 19th – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
July 20th – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota Yacht Club
July 21st – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
July 23rd – Maquoteka, IA – Codfish Hollow
July 24th – Columbia, MO – Rose Park
July 26th – Lexington, KY – The Burl
July 27th – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone
July 28th – Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s
July 30th – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme
July 31st – Detroit, MI – Sant Andrew’s Hall
Aug 2 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
Sep 13th – Bristol, TN – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
October Headline Tour Dates w/Ethan Tasch & The Takes
Oct 1st – Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre
Oct 3rd – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
Oct 5th – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room
Oct 7th – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile Showroom
Oct 8th – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl
Oct 9th – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
Oct 11th – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Oct 12th – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater
Oct 13th – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
Oct 15th – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
Oct 17th – Austin, TX – Emo’s
Oct 26th – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom%
% Support from Josiah & The Bonnevilles & Travis Linville