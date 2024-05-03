Today, platinum-selling trio Wild Rivers have debuted their brand new song, “Anyways, I Love You.” It follows the recently released singles, “Cave” and “Everywhere I Go,” with more new music to come soon.

Produced by Gabe Wax (Soccer Mommy, Adrienne Lenker) and recorded in Joshua Tree, California, “Anyways, I Love You” finds Wild Rivers and their introspective lyricism imbued with a new level of confidence and an energized creative perspective. Alongside its release today is an accompanying music video, directed by Hannah Gray Hall and produced by Weird Candy.

Reflecting on the track, the group — Khalid Yassein, Devan Glover and Andrew Oliver — shares, “‘Anyways, I Love You’ is a song about loving someone through thick and thin. It’s saying that no matter what you do that annoys the hell out of me, you are still mine for the long haul. I think that often someone’s ‘worst’ traits are usually what makes them so special too, and seeing the whole of someone is true love. This song is meant to be a love song, but a realistic one. We aren’t perfect but I love you anyways. I think of this song as kind of an alternate universe version of our song ‘Thinking ‘Bout Love,’ where the couple stayed together and made it last through all the hardships.”

Wild Rivers will embark on extensive headline tour this fall including newly confirmed shows at New York’s Irving Plaza, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Los Angeles’ Fonda Theater, Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, Austin’s Scoot Inn, Chicago’s Vic Theater, Denver’s Ogden Theater, Seattle’s The Showbox and San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary. Tickets for the fall dates are on-sale now and can be purchased here.

WILD RIVERS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:

BOLD on-sale today

August 2—Montreal, QC—Osheaga Festival

August 18—Elora, Canada—Riverfest Elora

September 3—Philadelphia, PA—TLA

September 4—New York, NY—Irving Plaza

September 7—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club

September 9—Washington, D.C.—Lincoln Theater

September 10—Charlotte, NC—The Underground

September 11—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

September 15—Dallas, TX—The Studio at The Factory

September 16—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn

September 17 – Houston, TX – Heights Theater

September 19—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse

September 21—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond

September 22—Chicago, IL—Vic Theater

September 23—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue

September 25—Milwaukee, WI—Turner Hall Ballroom

September 26—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall

September 28—Kansas City, MO—The Truman

September 30—Denver, CO—Ogden Theater

October 2—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex

October 4—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall

October 6—Seattle, WA—The Showbox

October 7—Vancouver, BC—The Orpheum

October 9—San Francisco, CA—Regency Ballroom

October 11—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theater

October 12—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North

November 2—Groningen, Netherlands—Take Root

November 4—Berlin, Germany—Hole44

November 6—Cologne, Germany—Die Kantine

November 8—Zurich, Switzerland—Plaza

November 10—Paris, France—La Maroquinerie

November 13—Glasgow, Scotland—QMU

November 15—Dublin, Ireland—Button Factory

November 17—Bristol, U.K.—SWX

November 19—London, U.K.—O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

November 22—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Academy

November 24—Birmingham, U.K.—O2 Institute

November 26—Leeds, U.K.—Project House

November 27—Cardiff, U.K.—Tramshed

December 6—Toronto, ON—History