Today, platinum-selling trio Wild Rivers have debuted their brand new song, “Anyways, I Love You.” It follows the recently released singles, “Cave” and “Everywhere I Go,” with more new music to come soon.
Produced by Gabe Wax (Soccer Mommy, Adrienne Lenker) and recorded in Joshua Tree, California, “Anyways, I Love You” finds Wild Rivers and their introspective lyricism imbued with a new level of confidence and an energized creative perspective. Alongside its release today is an accompanying music video, directed by Hannah Gray Hall and produced by Weird Candy.
Reflecting on the track, the group — Khalid Yassein, Devan Glover and Andrew Oliver — shares, “‘Anyways, I Love You’ is a song about loving someone through thick and thin. It’s saying that no matter what you do that annoys the hell out of me, you are still mine for the long haul. I think that often someone’s ‘worst’ traits are usually what makes them so special too, and seeing the whole of someone is true love. This song is meant to be a love song, but a realistic one. We aren’t perfect but I love you anyways. I think of this song as kind of an alternate universe version of our song ‘Thinking ‘Bout Love,’ where the couple stayed together and made it last through all the hardships.”
Watch the music video for “Anyways, I Love You” below.
Wild Rivers will embark on extensive headline tour this fall including newly confirmed shows at New York’s Irving Plaza, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Los Angeles’ Fonda Theater, Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, Austin’s Scoot Inn, Chicago’s Vic Theater, Denver’s Ogden Theater, Seattle’s The Showbox and San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary. Tickets for the fall dates are on-sale now and can be purchased here.
WILD RIVERS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:
BOLD on-sale today
August 2—Montreal, QC—Osheaga Festival
August 18—Elora, Canada—Riverfest Elora
September 3—Philadelphia, PA—TLA
September 4—New York, NY—Irving Plaza
September 7—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club
September 9—Washington, D.C.—Lincoln Theater
September 10—Charlotte, NC—The Underground
September 11—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium
September 15—Dallas, TX—The Studio at The Factory
September 16—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn
September 17 – Houston, TX – Heights Theater
September 19—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse
September 21—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond
September 22—Chicago, IL—Vic Theater
September 23—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue
September 25—Milwaukee, WI—Turner Hall Ballroom
September 26—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall
September 28—Kansas City, MO—The Truman
September 30—Denver, CO—Ogden Theater
October 2—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex
October 4—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall
October 6—Seattle, WA—The Showbox
October 7—Vancouver, BC—The Orpheum
October 9—San Francisco, CA—Regency Ballroom
October 11—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theater
October 12—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North
November 2—Groningen, Netherlands—Take Root
November 4—Berlin, Germany—Hole44
November 6—Cologne, Germany—Die Kantine
November 8—Zurich, Switzerland—Plaza
November 10—Paris, France—La Maroquinerie
November 13—Glasgow, Scotland—QMU
November 15—Dublin, Ireland—Button Factory
November 17—Bristol, U.K.—SWX
November 19—London, U.K.—O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
November 22—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Academy
November 24—Birmingham, U.K.—O2 Institute
November 26—Leeds, U.K.—Project House
November 27—Cardiff, U.K.—Tramshed
December 6—Toronto, ON—History