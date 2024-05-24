Just in time for summer, the multi-platinum Uncle Kracker has returned with a new breezy, island-inspired new single, “Beach Chaiir.”
The single is out now via Sturgeon General Records, and is the perfect companion to kicking back and lounging by the water. In a nutshell, this is where Uncle Kracker has lived and defied convention for more than twenty years, serving up one genre-busting hit after another. His mash-up of country, pop and rock with a dash of hip-hop flair has led to seminal smash hits soundtracking feel-good moments for millions of his dedicated fans.
“The title says it all,” Uncle Kracker says of “Beach Chair,” with a smile. “It’s a classic fun track that will hopefully give people an excuse to sit back, kick their feet up, and relax. It’s also the most fun you can have with your clothes on.”
Listen to “Beach Chair” below.
Written by Uncle Kracker (Matthew Shafer), Joe Benke and Greg Schleicher, “Beach Chair” is the latest in a long history of feel-good tunes the acclaimed singer has offered up over the years. With the official music video set to release next week (5/31), “Beach Chair” sees an epic Uncle Kracker-led beachside throwdown. Watch the official teaser video here.
Fans will have numerous incredible opportunities this summer to catch Uncle Kracker performing his new material. In addition to a slew of headline shows, and festival appearances, Uncle Kracker is currently on tour with Kenny Chesney’s SUN GOES DOWN 2024 TOUR.
SUMMER 2024 UNCLE KRACKER SHOWS:
MAY
25 | Landover, MD – Commanders Field
JUNE
01 | Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
07 | Nashville, TN – CMA Fest 2024
08 | Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
14 | Ludington, MI – Stix Ludington
15 | Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
21 | Mobile, AL– Rock the Country at The Grounds
22 | Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field
28 | Poplar Bluff, MO – Rock the Country at Brick’s Offroad Park
29 | Cincinnati, OH – TQL Stadium
30 | Marietta, OH – Adelphia Music Hall
JULY
04 | Lake Ozark, MO – Lazy Gators
05 | Omaha, NE – Barnato
06 | Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium
07 | Arnolds Park, IA – Captain’s Getaway
11 | Great Falls MT – The Newberry
12 | Libby, MT – Happy’s Inn
13 | Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
16 | Sandy, UT – America First Field
18 | Menlo Park, CA –The Guild Theatre
20 | Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
27 | Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
31 | Memphis, TN – Lafayette’s Music Room
AUGUST
03 | Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
08 | Columbus, OH – Historic Crew Stadium
09 | Cheboygan, MI – Cheboygan County Fair
10 | Detroit, MI – Ford Field
11 | Washington, MO –Washington Town & Country Fair
17 | East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
23 | Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
24 | Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
25 | Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
30 | Sparks, NV – Nugget Casino Resort
SEPTEMBER
06 | Waupaca, WI – Indian Crossing Casino – Waterfront Restaurant & Ballroom
07 | Kokomo, IN – Foster Park