Just in time for summer, the multi-platinum Uncle Kracker has returned with a new breezy, island-inspired new single, “Beach Chaiir.”

The single is out now via Sturgeon General Records, and is the perfect companion to kicking back and lounging by the water. In a nutshell, this is where Uncle Kracker has lived and defied convention for more than twenty years, serving up one genre-busting hit after another. His mash-up of country, pop and rock with a dash of hip-hop flair has led to seminal smash hits soundtracking feel-good moments for millions of his dedicated fans.

“The title says it all,” Uncle Kracker says of “Beach Chair,” with a smile. “It’s a classic fun track that will hopefully give people an excuse to sit back, kick their feet up, and relax. It’s also the most fun you can have with your clothes on.”

Listen to “Beach Chair” below.

Written by Uncle Kracker (Matthew Shafer), Joe Benke and Greg Schleicher, “Beach Chair” is the latest in a long history of feel-good tunes the acclaimed singer has offered up over the years. With the official music video set to release next week (5/31), “Beach Chair” sees an epic Uncle Kracker-led beachside throwdown. Watch the official teaser video here.

Fans will have numerous incredible opportunities this summer to catch Uncle Kracker performing his new material. In addition to a slew of headline shows, and festival appearances, Uncle Kracker is currently on tour with Kenny Chesney’s SUN GOES DOWN 2024 TOUR.

SUMMER 2024 UNCLE KRACKER SHOWS:

MAY

25 | Landover, MD – Commanders Field

JUNE

01 | Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

07 | Nashville, TN – CMA Fest 2024

08 | Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

14 | Ludington, MI – Stix Ludington

15 | Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

21 | Mobile, AL– Rock the Country at The Grounds

22 | Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

28 | Poplar Bluff, MO – Rock the Country at Brick’s Offroad Park

29 | Cincinnati, OH – TQL Stadium

30 | Marietta, OH – Adelphia Music Hall

JULY

04 | Lake Ozark, MO – Lazy Gators

05 | Omaha, NE – Barnato

06 | Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium

07 | Arnolds Park, IA – Captain’s Getaway

11 | Great Falls MT – The Newberry

12 | Libby, MT – Happy’s Inn

13 | Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

16 | Sandy, UT – America First Field

18 | Menlo Park, CA –The Guild Theatre

20 | Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

27 | Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

31 | Memphis, TN – Lafayette’s Music Room

AUGUST

03 | Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

08 | Columbus, OH – Historic Crew Stadium

09 | Cheboygan, MI – Cheboygan County Fair

10 | Detroit, MI – Ford Field

11 | Washington, MO –Washington Town & Country Fair

17 | East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

23 | Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

24 | Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

25 | Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

30 | Sparks, NV – Nugget Casino Resort

SEPTEMBER

06 | Waupaca, WI – Indian Crossing Casino – Waterfront Restaurant & Ballroom

07 | Kokomo, IN – Foster Park