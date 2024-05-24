Twenty One Pilots have released their massively anticipated new album “Clancy” today via Fueled By Ramen. To celebrate the release, the duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun joined fans on their YouTube channel last night for a special live stream where they debuted official music videos for every song on the album.

Twenty One Pilots will celebrate the release of “Clancy” tonight with a special hometown underplay at Columbus, OH’s Newport Music Hall, and will host a free ‘Fan Premier Exhibit’ in Columbus over the weekend at the Ohio State Bookstore, opening up the vault and showcasing artifacts and memorabilia from their history. The band have also announced exclusive release week pop-up shops in London, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane which will open their doors to fans this weekend.

Co-produced by Joseph and Paul Meany, Clancy marks the final chapter in an multi-album and nearly decade long narrative first introduced in the band’s 2015 multi-platinum breakthrough, BLURRYFACE. The ambitious collection is highlighted by the previously released tracks “The Craving (single version),” “Backslide,” “Next Semester” and “Overcompensate,” the latter of which rocketed up the Alternative Radio chart hitting #1, marking their 11th #1 at the format, and welcoming listeners back to the band’s immersive world of ‘Trench.’

Twenty One Pilots – The Craving (single version) (Official Video)

1. Overcompensate

2. Next Semester

3. Midwest Indigo

4. Routines In The Night

5. Backslide

6. Vignette

7. The Craving (Jenna’s Version)

8. Lavish

9. Navigating

10. Snap Back

11. Oldies Station

12. At The Risk Of Feeling Dumb

13. Paladin Strait