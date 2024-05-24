Country music sensation Tucker Wetmore continues his rapid ascension with the release of his latest highly anticipated single, “What Would You Do?,” out today, May 24th.

Since bursting onto the country music scene three months ago with “Wine Into Whiskey” — and shortly thereafter, “Wind Up Missin’ You,” — Wetmore has quickly established himself as country music’s hottest new stare. Both singles have catapulted into the Billboard all-genre Hot 100, and have racked up over 150 million streams so far.

“This is one of the most real songs I’ve ever written,” shares Wetmore on What Would You Do?.” “We’ve all encountered the typical narcissist at some point in our lives or in a relationship, and this one’s about what you’d say if you had the chance to ask ’em what they’d do if they were in your position. I can’t wait to play this one out on the road for y’all this summer.”

Co-written by Wetmore, Jacob Hackworth, Jaxson Free and Gabe Foust, Wetmore turns the tables on his significant other, avoiding the blame game in seek of a confession of the truth. His moody vocals flow over an 808-driven backbeat, bringing a fresh take to the ‘done me wrong’ lyric. After catching his unfaithful better half red-handed, he avoids the typical heartbreak and revenge tropes, and instead poses the question “What Would You Do?” if the roles were reversed.

Listen to “What Would You Do?” below.

Wetmore continues to showcase his growth as an artist with each song he releases, peeling back the layers of his storytelling and musical style with another surefire hit. In just three months, his debut tracks have seen unprecedented success as his rapidly growing fanbase of over 1M+ eagerly anticipate his every move. Quickly establishing himself Wetmore also nabbed two songs on the soundtrack of the re-make of the 1996 blockbuster Twister, with Twisters hitting theaters this July, with “Already Had It” and “Steal My Thunder” with Conner Smith.

Wetmore completed his first headlining show this past Wednesday (5/22) in Sarasota, Fla. at Big Top Brewing, performing to a packed house that sold out within 24 hours. As his support slot on Kameron Marlowe’s Strangers Tour wraps up, he’ll continue to capture the ears and hearts of fans with performances at Nashville’s CMA Fest, Cowboys Music Festival, Country Boom Festival and Tailgate N’ Tallboys Michigan before joining Luke Bryan’s FARM TOUR 2024 later this summer.