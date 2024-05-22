Today, The Red Clay Strays have announced that their new album, Made By These Moments, will be released on July 26th via RCA Records.

Made by These Moments was produced by Grammy Award-winning Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell) and recorded at Cobb’s Georgia Mae in Savannah. Made by These Moments is filled with the band’s signature genre-blending sound, as they meld electric rock and roll with southern soul. The eleven featured tracks finds the band explore fundamental elements of the human condition, reflecting back on faith, love, and redemption.

Of the project, lead singer Brandon Coleman shares, “‘Made by These Moments’ shines a light on overcoming the battles we face in life like loneliness, depression, and hopelessness. We hope you listen and recognize that our pain has a purpose.”

Alongside the album announcement, The Red Clay Strays have shared a new single, “Wanna Be Loved,” with an official music video.

Watch the video below, and pre-order Made By These Moments here.

Additionally, The Red Clay Strays will make their late-night television debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” tomorrow, May 23rd and will continue to tour through this fall including newly confirmed headline shows at Brooklyn’s Brooklyn Paramount, Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, Boston’s Roadrunner, Philadelphia’s The Fillmore, Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy, Denver’s Mission Ballroom and San Diego’s SOMA among many others.

Tickets for the fall shows will be available for pre-sale starting next Tuesday, May 28th at 9am local time with general on-sale following next Friday, May 31st at 10am local time.

The new dates add to an already extensive 2024 tour schedule for the band, which includes their sold-out, three-night headline debut at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium in September, major festivals such as Boston Calling, Railbird Festival, Windy City Smokeout, Austin City Limits and more and a date supporting The Rolling Stone’s at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium.

See below for complete tour itinerary and all Made By These Moments details.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Disaster Wasting Time Wanna Be Loved No One Else Like Me Ramblin’ Drowning Devil In My Ear I’m Still Fine On My Knees Moments God Does

Tour dates:

BOLD on-sale next Friday, May 31 at 10:00am local time

May 25—Allston, MA—Boston Calling Festival

May 30—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium*

June 2—Lexington, KY—Railbird Festival

June 7—Murphysboro, IL—Shawnee Cave Revival

June 8—Pineville, KY—Laurel Cove Music Festival

June 21—Pelham, TN—The Caverns (SOLD OUT)

June 22—Pelham, TN—The Caverns (SOLD OUT)

June 23—Pelham, TN—The Caverns (SOLD OUT)

June 27—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s (SOLD OUT)

June 28—San Antonio, TX—Boeing Center at Tech Port (LOW TICKETS)

June 29—Lubbock, TX—Cotton Fest

July 10—Columbus, OH—The Bluestone (SOLD OUT)

July 11—Columbus, OH—The Bluestone (SOLD OUT)

July 12—Chicago, IL—Windy City Smokeout 2024

July 13—Grand Rapids, MI—The Intersection (SOLD OUT)

July 20—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex (VENUE UPGRADE, LOW TICKETS)

July 21—Redmond, OR—FairWell Festival

July 24—Airway Heights, WA—Spokane Live (SOLD OUT)

July 25—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

July 26—Seattle, WA—The Showbox (SOLD OUT)

July 27—Rexford, MT—Abayance Bay Marina

August 2—Minneapolis, MN—Basilica Block Party

August 3—St. Charles, IA—Hinterland

August 9—Elkhorn, NE— The Club at Indian Creek

August 10—Oshkosh, WI—Xroads41 2024

August 31—Weston, CO—Monument Lake Resort

September 4—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium† (SOLD OUT)

September 5—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium+ (SOLD OUT)

September 6—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium# (SOLD OUT)

September 12—Indianapolis, IN—Murat Theatre‡

September 13—Bristol, TN—Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

September 14—Birmingham, AL—Avondale Brewing Company‡

September 15—Pryor, OK—Born & Raised Festival

September 18—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore^

September 19—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE^

September 20—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond

October 1—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Paramount~

October 3—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore~

October 4—Ocean City, MD—Country Calling

October 5—Boston, MA—Roadrunner~

October 10—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore~

October 11—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Festival

October 12—Oklahoma City, OK—The Criterion**

October 16—Atlanta, GA—Coca-Cola Roxy††

October 18—Simpsonville, SC—Greenville Country Music Fest

October 31—Denver, CO—The Mission Ballroom††

November 8—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern++

November 9—San Diego, CA—SOMA++

November 10—Anaheim, CA—House of Blues††

*with The Rolling Stones

†with special guests Taylor Hunnicutt and Aaron Raitiere

+with special guests Nolan Taylor and The Castellows

#with special guests Pony Bradshaw and Ben Chapman

‡with special guest Bella White

^with special guest Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

~with special guest The Glorious Sons

**with special guest Black Pistol Fire

††with special guest Tanner Usrey

++with special guest The Moss