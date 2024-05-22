Today, The Dangerous Summer have released a brand new single, “Pacific Ocean.” The single is lifted from their new album, Gravity, which will be released on June 21st via Rude Records.

“Pacific Ocean” is a song that essentially is begging to be listened to at full volume with the windows down. At it’s fire, the song is “about freedom and living in the moment” according to frontman AJ Perdomo, “a love song at heart, and an ode to California.” The single is paired with a new music video that embodies the effervescent aura of the track, shot by the band themselves in Richmond, Virginia.

Perdomo continues, “I mention a story in the song, about my good friend Dan Geraghty almost getting shot by someone outside of a bar in LA. I want to express the emotion of being human and leveling with the world – there’s a number of words it takes to get to the center of it all. We shot the music video ourselves. It has been insanely rewarding to dive headfirst into our visuals, it allows us to really capture a new dimension to the music.”

Watch the video for “Pacific Ocean” below and pre-order Gravity here.

Next month, The Dangerous Summer will be embarking on the Coming Back To Earth Tour with special guests Bad Luck and Rosecolordworld, and more. The tour will be kicking off in Richmond, VA, and visiting cities like Orlando, Austin, San Diego, Las Vegas, Denver, Detroit, Philadelphia, and more before wrapping up in Brooklyn, New York. All tickets are on sale now here.

Tour dates:

June 21 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club

June 22 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

June 23 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

June 25 – Jacksonville, FL – The Underbelly

June 26 – Orlando, FL – The Social

June 28 – Austin, TX – The Parish

June 29 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada (Outdoor Stage)

July 2 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

July 3 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

July 5 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

July 6 – Las Vegas, NV – The Usual Place

July 7 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

July 9 – Denver, CO – Bluebird

July 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club

July 12 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

July 13 – Detroit, MI – Lager House

July 15 – Toronto, ON – Velvet

July 16 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

July 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

July 19 – Lowell, MA – Taffeta

July 20 – Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents

July 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Sultan Room