Legendary rock band The Black Crowes have released a stunning new visual for their song, “Wilted Rose,” which features Grammy Award-winning country superstar Lainey Wilson.

The song is lifted from their critically-acclaimed album, Happiness Bastards, and the video features incredible footage of Wilson’s surprise guest performance with The Black Crowes at their unforgettable, sold-out opening night of the “Happiness Bastards Tour” at the world-famous Grand Ole Opry House. Complete with behind-the-scenes film of Wilson with the band backstage and at rehearsals, as well as additional footage from the tour, the visual captures that magic that exudes from the collaboration of the two magnetic forces that are The Black Crowes and Lainey Wilson.

Watch the video for “Wilted Rose” below.

This release follows the conclusion of their North American leg of the “Happiness Bastards Tour.” The Crowes will also be reuniting with rock legends Aerosmith this fall on their farewell PEACE OUT tour.

Tickets to all shows are available here.

THE BLACK CROWES 2024 TOUR DATES :

May 14, 2024 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

May 15, 2024 London, UK Eventim Apollo

May 17, 2024 Newcastle, UK O2 City Hall

May 18, 2024 Wolverhampton, UK The Civic at The Halls

Sep 14, 2024 Asbury Park, NJ Sea.Here.Now Festival**

*Aerosmith Date

**Festival Date