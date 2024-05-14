Legendary rock band The Black Crowes have released a stunning new visual for their song, “Wilted Rose,” which features Grammy Award-winning country superstar Lainey Wilson.

The song is lifted from their critically-acclaimed album, Happiness Bastards, and the video features incredible footage of Wilson’s surprise guest performance with The Black Crowes at their unforgettable, sold-out opening night of the “Happiness Bastards Tour” at the world-famous Grand Ole Opry House. Complete with behind-the-scenes film of Wilson with the band backstage and at rehearsals, as well as additional footage from the tour, the visual captures that magic that exudes from the collaboration of the two magnetic forces that are The Black Crowes and Lainey Wilson.

Watch the video for “Wilted Rose” below.

This release follows the conclusion of their North American leg of the “Happiness Bastards Tour.” The Crowes will also be reuniting with rock legends Aerosmith this fall on their farewell PEACE OUT tour.

Tickets to all shows are available here.

THE BLACK CROWES 2024 TOUR DATES:

May 14, 2024    Manchester, UK            O2 Apollo

May 15, 2024    London, UK                   Eventim Apollo

May 17, 2024    Newcastle, UK              O2 City Hall

May 18, 2024    Wolverhampton, UK     The Civic at The Halls

May 21, 2024    Brussels, BE                  Ancienne Belgique

May 22, 2024    Amsterdam, NL             AFAS Live

May 24, 2024    Paris, FR                        L’Olympia

May 27, 2024    Milan, IT                       Teatro Arcimboldi Milano

May 29, 2024    Frankfurt, DE                Alte Oper

May 30, 2024    Stuttgart, DE                  Liederhalle

June 1, 2024     Berlin, DE                     Verti Music Hall

June 4, 2024     Copenhagen, DK           Falkonersalen

June 5-8, 2024  Sôlvesborg, SE              Sweden Rock Festival**

June 9, 2024     Mérida, ES                     STONE & MUSIC Festival**

July 19, 2024    St. Paul, Minnesota       Minnesota Yacht Club**

Sep 1, 2024       Aspen, CO                    Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience**

Sep 13, 2024     East Aurora, NY           Borderland Festival**

Sep 14, 2024     Asbury Park, NJ            Sea.Here.Now Festival**

Sep 23, 2024     Philadelphia, PA           Wells Fargo Center*

Sep 26, 2024     Louisville, KY              KFC Yum! Center*

Sep 29, 2024     Cleveland, OH              Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Oct 2, 2024       Charlotte, NC               Spectrum Center*

Oct 5, 2024       Knoxville, TN               Thompson-Boiling Arena*

Oct 8, 2024       Washington, DC           Capital One Arena*

Oct 11, 2024     Atlanta, GA                  State Farm Arena*

Oct 14, 2024     St. Louis, MO               Enterprise Center*

Oct 17, 2024     Cincinnati, OH              Heritage Bank Arena*

Oct 20, 2024     Nashville, TN               Bridgestone Arena*

Oct 31, 2024     Phoenix, AZ                 Footprint Center*

Nov 3, 2024      San Antonio, TX           Frost Bank Center*

Nov 6, 2024      Austin, TX                    Moody Center*

Nov 9, 2024      Dallas, TX                    American Airlines Center*

Nov 12, 2024    Tulsa, OK                     BOK Center*

Nov 15, 2024    Omaha, NE                   CHI Health Center*

Nov 18, 2024    Denver, CO                  Ball Arena*

Nov 21, 2024    Portland, OR                 Moda Center*

Nov 24, 2024    Seattle, WA                  Climate Pledge Arena*

Nov 27, 2024    Salt Lake City, UT        Delta Center*

Nov 30, 2024    San Francisco, CA        Chase Center*

Dec 4, 2024      San Jose, CA                SAP Center*

Dec 7, 2024      Los Angeles, CA           The Kia Forum*

Dec 28, 2024    Newark, NJ                  Prudential Center)*

Dec 31, 2024    Boston, MA                  TD Garden*

Jan 4, 2024       Detroit, MI                   Little Caesars Arena*

Jan 7, 2024       Toronto, ON                 Scotiabank Arena*

Jan 10, 2024     Montreal, QC                Bell Centre*

Jan 13, 2024     Columbus, OH              Schottenstein Center*

 Jan 16, 2024     Indianapolis, IN            Gainbridge Fieldhouse*

Jan 19, 2024     Chicago, IL                   United Center*

Jan 22, 2024     St. Paul, MN                 Xcel Energy Center*

Jan 25, 2024     Kansas City, MO          T-Mobile Center*

Feb 11, 2024     Orlando, FL                  Kia Center*

Feb 14, 2024     Tampa, FL                    Amalie Arena*

Feb 17, 2024     Sunrise, FL                   Amerant Bank Arena*

Feb 20, 2024     Raleigh, NC                  PNC Arena*

Feb 23, 2024     New York, NY              Madison Square Garden*

Feb 26, 2024     Buffalo, NY                  KeyBank Center*

 

*Aerosmith Date

**Festival Date