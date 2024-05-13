Today, Nashville-based alternative/pop trio The Band CAMINO have announced that their surprise new EP, Bruises, will be released this Friday, May 17th via Elektra Records. Bruises is available to pre-save here.

Commenting on the forthcoming EP, The Band CAMINO — comprised of Jeffery Jordan, Spencer Stewart, and Garrison Burgess — explained, “Fresh starts are hard to come by when you’ve been a band for 9 years and almost all of your 20’s, but this release truly feels like one. Honestly for a while it felt like we were chasing something. Having a fan base and any amount of success puts this pressure on your art and it’s easy to start chasing and predicting what you think people are going to like. But in this next chapter we’ve decided we aren’t chasing anything at all – just expressing. Making something you connect with is far more fulfilling and the only reason we found our footing as a band in the first place. Just know we feel these songs in our bones and we have a feeling someone out there will too.”

“Making these songs and this EP brought us together in a way we haven’t felt in a long time honestly,” they add. “We took the process back to the place we started as a band and wrote and arranged the songs in a live rehearsal setting to truly create them together with instruments in our hands. Making music in 2024 has mostly turned into sitting in front of a computer, so we really put in effort to make music with no computers in sight until it was time to hit the studio with a fully-fleshed out arrangement. We tracked everything live as a band and left the takes as raw as we could. Our live show has always been what we’re most proud of, so we really just wanted to capture that in these recordings and not over complicate or overproduce anything. A touch more humanness, imperfectly perfect.”

Additionally, The Band CAMINO have announced their summer headlining tour, dubbed “The Taking Shape Tour.” The tour will feature Knox as direct support and kick off on July 8th in Seattle, Washington and run through early August, wrapping up in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 3rd. ticket presages launch tomorrow, May 14th, with the general on-sale starting the Friday, May 17th at 10am local time. More ticket information can be found here.

Tour dates:

July 8 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

July 11 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

July 12 – Costa Mesa, CA – Orange County Fair*

July 13 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

July 15 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

July 16 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

July 18 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

July 19 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

July 20 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club

July 22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

July 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

July 25 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

July 26 – Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre

July 27 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora

July 29 – Orlando, FL – The Vanguard

July 31 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

August 3 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

*Knox not providing support