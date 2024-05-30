Country music’s most followed artist on TikTok, Tayler Holder has returned with a brand new, somewhat twist of a country trap single, “Nothin’ But Neon.”

I wrote ‘Nothin’ But Neon’ with Jared Keim and Travis Wood and we dove deep into what it feels like when guys go through a breakup,” Holder says. “What we discovered was a lot of us cope in the wrong ways with distraction.  This song follows what some of us do when following those bad distractions to try to process heartache! Hope this song will be an anthem this summer for anyone going through a breakup.”

Co-writer Wood currently has two singles climbing the Billboard Country Airplay chart –Parmalee’s “Girl In Mine” and Kassi Ashton’s “Drive You Out Of My Mind.” He made the move to Nashville and in 2019, signed a publishing deal withCreative Nation and has had cuts and releases by Morgan Wallen, Jake Owen, Jordan Davis, Corey Kent, Matt Stell, Scotty McCreery, and more.  The other writer, Jared Keim is the co-writer of “Pretty Little Poison” which is sung by Warren Zeiders. The song was number one on the Billboard Airplay Country Music Chart..

For Holder, “Nothin’ But Neon” is coming off the back of the successful singles “Someone You Knew” and “Climb My Way to Heaven,” a duet with Christian Music juggernaut Cory Asbury.  

Listen to “Nothin’ But Neon” below.

Tour Dates:

April 20th.                   Pirate Fest                                       Greenville,NC

June 8th                     CMAFestival                                     NashvilleTN

June 15th                   TailgateN Tallboys                            Bloomington,IL

June 16th                   CountrySummer Music Festival       Santa Rosa,CA

June 28th                   Greeley Stampede                           Greeley,CO

July 3rd                      ToyotaSummer Concert Series        Del Mar, CA

July 5th                      RedRiver Valley Fair                         WestFargo, ND

July 11th                    CountryBoom                                   WestSalem, WI

August 8th                 Crossroads 41                                  Oshkosh,WI

August 10th               Ashley For The Arts                          Arcadia,WI

August 14th               Iowa State Fair                                 DesMoines, IA

August 23rd               Country Summer Showdown           Moscow ID

August 31st               Nebraska State Fair                          GrandIsland, NE

September 13th         Rise Up Foundation                         McHenry, IL

September 21st         Coastal Country Jam                       LongBeach, CA