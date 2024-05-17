Today, Grammy Award-winning artist/producer/global icon T-Pain has just shared his newest single, “On This Hill.”

The new single is a powerful tune from the diverse artist, as its all about self-love and standing up for yourself, perhaps best at showcasing off the vocals from T-Pain. The release comes during Mental Health Awareness Month, and the artist has elected to team up with Talkspace to provide free therapy to his fans for up to a year.

“This song is really about refusing to be gaslit anymore,” said T-Pain. “It’s about coming to a realization that I have to stand up for myself. Over the years, that has just been something I’ve had to open my eyes to and learn how to deal with it. So yeah, I’ll die on this hill, ha!”

Watch the mesmerizing video below, that finds T-Pain at a raw, fireside jam session in the middle of nowhere, playing into themes of vulnerability and renewal that come up in the song.

At the end of this month, T-Pain will hit the road for his Mansion In Wiscansin Party Tour. Taking its name from the now iconic lyric “Put you in a mansion, somewhere in Wiscansin” from his 2008 hit “Can’t Believe It,” the series of dates kicks off in Houston on May 29th and highlights include a special Juneteenth Celebration atThe Hollywood Bowl with Color of Noise Orchestra, his third annual Wiscansin Fest at The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee, a headline show at Central Park SummerStage and more. Later this summer, he’ll join Pitbull on the Party After Dark Tour — head here for all tickets and more info.

MANSION IN WISCANSIN PARTY TOUR DATES:

May 29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

May 30 –Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom *

June 4 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall * SOLD OUT

June 6 – Windsor, ON – Caesars Windsor The Colosseum *

June 8 – Milwaukee, WI – WISCANSIN FEST @ The Rave/Eagles Club ^ SOLD OUT

June 11 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! * SOLD OUT

June 12 – Pittsburg, PA – Stage AE * SOLD OUT

June 13 – Doswell, VA – Meadow Event Park *

June 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Juneteenth Celebration @ The Hollywood Bowl

June 21 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony SummerStage * SOLD OUT

June 23 – New York, NY – Central Park SummerStage *

June 25 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion *

June 26 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

June 27 – North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery Lawn *

June 29 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre *

June 30 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company * SOLD OUT

July 2 – Jacksonville, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre * SOLD OUT

July 3 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach *

* with LARussell, NandoSTL & Young Ca$h

^ with Akon, Dillon Francis, Pink Sweat$, Soulja Boy, LARussell, Ying Yang Twins, Yelawolf, Waka Flocka Flame, Flyana Boss, Myaap, Young Ca$h, Chayo Nash, NandoSTL & Djay Mando

T-PAIN FESTIVAL & VEGAS RESIDENCY DATES:

May 25 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley

May 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Ayu Dayclub (residency date)

June 1 – Kansas City, MO – Tacos and Tequila Fest

June 14 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

July 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk Nightclub (residency date)

September 1 – Las Vegas, NV – Ayu Dayclub (residency date)

PARTY AFTER DARK TOUR DATES:

Wed Aug 21 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Aug 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sat Aug 24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Aug 25 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Thu Aug 29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 30 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 31 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sun Sep 01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Wed Sep 04 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Sep 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat Sep 07 – Syracuse, NY – Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun Sep 08 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Thu Sep 12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater

Fri Sep 13 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Sat Sep 14 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sun Sep 15 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed Sep 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Sep 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat Sep 21 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sun Sep 22 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 27 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

Sat Sep 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 03 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Fri Oct 04 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 05 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

* with Special Guest Lil Jon