Today, singer/songwriter/producer/activist/author and System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has shared his brand new single, “A-F Day” today via Gibson Records.

Tankian has always used System and music as a whole as an outlet to express his passion for human rights across the globe, and “A-F Day” is an excellent addition to his renowned discography.

“This is a song I wrote in the early days of System Of A Down that I never released,” says Tankian. “The majority of the instrumentation and vocals are recordings from that time. Dystopian in mood, the song is a reflection of the angst and anti-authoritarian attitude I had to conformity.”

Watch the official music video for “A-F Day” below.

“A.F. Day” will also appear on the forthcoming EP from Tankian, Foundations, which will be released in the fall of 2024.

The single and upcoming EP kick off a massive year for Tankian, which saw him release his exhilarating, thoughtful, and beautifully written debut memoir DOWN WITH THE SYSTEM via Hachette Books on May 14 here, with remaining book events in Los Angeles at Barnes and Noble-The Grove May 21 and at Book Soup on May 24 .

On August 17th, Serj will perform with System Of A Down for a headlining, sold-out show at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, CA. Expect more news soon re Serj Tankian’s EP release titled FOUNDATIONS coming Fall 2024.