Today, Buffalo, New York rockers Super American have released another new single, “Manager Haircut,” which is out now.

“Manager Haircut” is an electro/pop song that features guitar riffs that sound a lot like a long-lost song on an old-school American Pie soundtrack. It’s the second single lifted from their upcoming album, Gangster of Love, which will be released on May 31st.

Produced by Sam Guaiana (Neck Deep, Bayside), Gangster of Love follows 2021’s SUP and 2018’s Tequila Sunrise and found the duo fleeing Buffalo for Los Angeles, where the push and pull between the two songwriters — Patrick Feeley and Matt Cox — were allowed to flourish in this brand-new environment.

Listen to “Manager Haircut” below and pre-save Gangster of Love here.

“Manager Haircut” follows the release of “Hopefully Pitchfork Doesn’t Hear This,” which is a tongue-in-cheek track that rides palm-muted guitar chunks into a soaring, anxiety-fueled chorus. It was released with the announcement of Gangster of Love last month.

Since their formation back in 2016 in Western New York, Super American have blurred the line between absurdism and existentialism, 90’s melodies, new-age pop/punk energy, and heartfelt emotions into a swirling and impressive rock sound.

“‘SUP’ was basically a record filled with anxiety as a survival mechanism,” Feeley explains. “This time around, it was less of a victim mindset. Thematically, I feel like it’s more about yearnings and desires and what you want for yourself.”

“We wanted this album to feel like you were stepping into this little world, and working with Sam helped us accomplish that,” says Cox.

Between the release of SUP and the upcoming Gangster of Love, Super American have won over listeners through tours with the likes of Taking Back Sunday, Neck Deep, and Hot Mulligan, and are poised to continue their breakout with their brand of self-described slacker rock to brand-new audiences.

“We’ve always approached the band from a very innocent, youthful place despite not actually forming as kids,” Cox says. “I think that’s been a little bit of how we’ve lasted so long, by not really being beholden to hindsight. It keeps us moving forward and able to find new listeners.”

Adds Feeley: “Whatever audience gets it and enjoys it, god fucking bless their souls because they must be sick.”

