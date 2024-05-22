Buffalo, New York-based pop/rock band Super American have announced their plans for a late summer/fall headlining tour. The tour will be in support of their upcoming album, Gangster of Love, which will be released on May 31st.

The tour is presented by Emo Night Brooklyn and features support from Sydney Sprague and Summerbruise. The North American tour will kick off on August 1st in Toronto at Hard Luck, crossing the continent making stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, and more before wrapping up on September 22nd in Columbus, Ohio at Ace of Cups.

Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, May 24th at 12pm Eastern Time here. All tour dates can be found below.

Super American Tour Dates:

August 1 – Toronto, ON – Hard Luck

August 2 – Syracuse, NY – Song And Dance

August 3 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

August 4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

August 6 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom

August 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry

August 8 – New York, NY – Knitting Factory

August 9 – Washington, DC – Atlantis

August 11 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club

August 13 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

August 14 – West Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

August 15 – Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub

August 16 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)

August 17 – Nashville, TN – The End

August 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome

August 20 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

August 21 – Detroit, MI – Lager House

August 22 – Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s

September 3 – Denver, CO – Marquis

September 4 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

September 6 – Boise, ID – The Shredder

September 7 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne

September 8 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

September 10 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield

September 11 – San Francisco, CA – Thee Parkside

September 12 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

September 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Genghis Cohen

September 14 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

September 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

September 17 – Dallas, TX – Three Links

September 18 – Austin, TX – The Ballroom at Spiderhouse

September 20 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

September 21 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

September 22 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups