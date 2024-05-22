Buffalo, New York-based pop/rock band Super American have announced their plans for a late summer/fall headlining tour. The tour will be in support of their upcoming album, Gangster of Love, which will be released on May 31st.
The tour is presented by Emo Night Brooklyn and features support from Sydney Sprague and Summerbruise. The North American tour will kick off on August 1st in Toronto at Hard Luck, crossing the continent making stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, and more before wrapping up on September 22nd in Columbus, Ohio at Ace of Cups.
Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, May 24th at 12pm Eastern Time here. All tour dates can be found below.
Super American Tour Dates:
August 1 – Toronto, ON – Hard Luck
August 2 – Syracuse, NY – Song And Dance
August 3 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
August 4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse
August 6 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom
August 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry
August 8 – New York, NY – Knitting Factory
August 9 – Washington, DC – Atlantis
August 11 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club
August 13 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506
August 14 – West Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
August 15 – Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub
August 16 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)
August 17 – Nashville, TN – The End
August 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome
August 20 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
August 21 – Detroit, MI – Lager House
August 22 – Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s
September 3 – Denver, CO – Marquis
September 4 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
September 6 – Boise, ID – The Shredder
September 7 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne
September 8 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s
September 10 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield
September 11 – San Francisco, CA – Thee Parkside
September 12 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
September 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Genghis Cohen
September 14 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
September 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
September 17 – Dallas, TX – Three Links
September 18 – Austin, TX – The Ballroom at Spiderhouse
September 20 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck
September 21 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway
September 22 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups