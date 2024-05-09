Today, Stand Atlantic have dropped an endearing new single, “Love U Anyway.” The song is lifted from their album, Was Here, which will be out on August 23rd via Hopeless Records.
It’s no secret that Stand Atlantic members — Bonnie, Miki, Potter, and Jonno — have the kind of on-stage chemistry that you can’t fake, and their unique dynamic is front-and-center in the video for “Love U Anyway.” The song is, according to Bonnie, the first full-fledged love song from Stand Atlantic, and serves as a relatable anthem for friends, lovers, and family alike.
“‘Love U Anyway’ is the first explicit love song i’ve ever done, ” Bonnie says. “i tried to draw on my experience of how i felt in relationships that have huge ups and massive lows – u get addicted to the cycles together but ultimately you hold onto the idea that you will love each other through it all… spoiler alert it did not last forever for me but the song’s message is still cute as hell so the lyrics STAY!!!”
Watch the music video for “Love U Anyway” below and head here pre-order Was Here.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- WAKE UP-SIT DOWN-SHUT UP
- FRENEMIES
- GIRL$ [feat. PVRIS & Bruses]
- FREAKIN’ OUT
- NOSE BLEED [feat. Sueco]
- LOVE U ANYWAY
- KISSIN’ KILLER COBRAS
- WARZ0NE
- CRIMINAL [feat. Polaris]
- 17
- 17 // REPRIZE [ONE TAKE]
- G.A.G.
- ROCKSTAR
- SEX ON THE BEACH
- KILL[H]ER
Tour dates:
Wednesday, July 10th – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom
Thursday, July 11th – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Theater
Friday, July 12th – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Saturday, July 13th – Sauget, IL – Pop’s Nightclub
Tuesday, July 16th – Austin, TX – The Far OUt Lounge
Wednesday, July 17th – Dallas, TX– SouthSide Music Hall
Thursday, July 18th – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
Saturday, July 20th – Orlando, FL – The Vanguard
Sunday, July 21st – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
Monday, July 22nd – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade Heaven
Tuesday, July 23rd – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Thursday, July 25th – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
Friday, July 26th – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
Saturday, July 27th – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
Sunday, July 28th – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
Tuesday, July 30th – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
Wednesday, July 31st – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
Friday, August 2nd – Omaha, NE – The Admiral
Saturday, August 3rd – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
Sunday, August 4th – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
Tuesday, August 6th – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium
Wednesday, August 7th – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Friday, August 9th – Seattle, WA – The Showbox SoDo
Saturday, August 10th – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Tuesday, August 13th – Sacramento, CA – The Backyard
Thursday, August 15th – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
Friday, August 16th – San Diego, CA – SOMA
Saturday, August 17th – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove