Today, Stand Atlantic have dropped an endearing new single, “Love U Anyway.” The song is lifted from their album, Was Here, which will be out on August 23rd via Hopeless Records.

It’s no secret that Stand Atlantic members — Bonnie, Miki, Potter, and Jonno — have the kind of on-stage chemistry that you can’t fake, and their unique dynamic is front-and-center in the video for “Love U Anyway.” The song is, according to Bonnie, the first full-fledged love song from Stand Atlantic, and serves as a relatable anthem for friends, lovers, and family alike.

“‘Love U Anyway’ is the first explicit love song i’ve ever done, ” Bonnie says. “i tried to draw on my experience of how i felt in relationships that have huge ups and massive lows – u get addicted to the cycles together but ultimately you hold onto the idea that you will love each other through it all… spoiler alert it did not last forever for me but the song’s message is still cute as hell so the lyrics STAY!!!”

Watch the music video for “Love U Anyway” below and head here pre-order Was Here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

WAKE UP-SIT DOWN-SHUT UP FRENEMIES GIRL$ [feat. PVRIS & Bruses] FREAKIN’ OUT NOSE BLEED [feat. Sueco] LOVE U ANYWAY KISSIN’ KILLER COBRAS WARZ0NE CRIMINAL [feat. Polaris] 17 17 // REPRIZE [ONE TAKE] G.A.G. ROCKSTAR SEX ON THE BEACH KILL[H]ER

Tour dates:

Wednesday, July 10th – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom

Thursday, July 11th – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Theater

Friday, July 12th – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Saturday, July 13th – Sauget, IL – Pop’s Nightclub

Tuesday, July 16th – Austin, TX – The Far OUt Lounge

Wednesday, July 17th – Dallas, TX– SouthSide Music Hall

Thursday, July 18th – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

Saturday, July 20th – Orlando, FL – The Vanguard

Sunday, July 21st – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Monday, July 22nd – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade Heaven

Tuesday, July 23rd – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Thursday, July 25th – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

Friday, July 26th – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Saturday, July 27th – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

Sunday, July 28th – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

Tuesday, July 30th – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

Wednesday, July 31st – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Friday, August 2nd – Omaha, NE – The Admiral

Saturday, August 3rd – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Sunday, August 4th – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

Tuesday, August 6th – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium

Wednesday, August 7th – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Friday, August 9th – Seattle, WA – The Showbox SoDo

Saturday, August 10th – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Tuesday, August 13th – Sacramento, CA – The Backyard

Thursday, August 15th – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

Friday, August 16th – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Saturday, August 17th – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove