Following a sold out North American tour in support of his debut album, In His Mania, and infectious collaboration with Meghan Trainor on “Chicken Little,” the multi-faceted singer/songwriter Spencer Sutherland has released his first new song of the year, “Alive.”

“Alive” is an anthemic and fierce new single from Sutherland, and is out now and available on all streaming platforms via The Orchard.

“Alive is my love letter to nostalgic rock n roll,” shares Sutherland on his first single of the year. “It’s got all the big guitars and bluesy melodies that I grew up listening to. I want to hear choruses in pop music that hit my soul and make me feel like I’m flying, and this is my take on that!”

Listen to “Alive” below.

Propelled by his grandiose, theatrical lyrics and a magnetic rock ‘n’ roll voice that demands attention, Sutherland never ceases to impress. “Alive” elevates Sutherland’s artistry by weaving together blazing guitar riffs, soul-deep vocals, and resonant harmonies into a vibrant mosaic that stretches the fabric of pop music. The track arrives alongside a cinematic visual that vividly captures Spencer’s impassioned delivery that amplifies its message—a longing for intense connections that transform everyday life into a celebration.

SPENCER SUTHERLAND UPCOMING EU/UK LIVE DATES

Supporting Big Time Rush

June 7th – Warsaw, PL @ Letnia Scena Progresji

June 9th – Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall

June 10th – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

June 11th – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

June 13th – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

June 14th – Roma, IT @ Auditorium Paco della Musica

June 15th – Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalelegre

June 18th – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

June 19th – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

June 21st – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

June 23rd – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

June 25th – Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall

June 26th – Frankfurt Am Main, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

June 27th – Wien, AT @ Gasometer