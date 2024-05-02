Following a sold out North American tour in support of his debut album, In His Mania, and infectious collaboration with Meghan Trainor on “Chicken Little,” the multi-faceted singer/songwriter Spencer Sutherland has released his first new song of the year, “Alive.”
“Alive” is an anthemic and fierce new single from Sutherland, and is out now and available on all streaming platforms via The Orchard.
“Alive is my love letter to nostalgic rock n roll,” shares Sutherland on his first single of the year. “It’s got all the big guitars and bluesy melodies that I grew up listening to. I want to hear choruses in pop music that hit my soul and make me feel like I’m flying, and this is my take on that!”
Propelled by his grandiose, theatrical lyrics and a magnetic rock ‘n’ roll voice that demands attention, Sutherland never ceases to impress. “Alive” elevates Sutherland’s artistry by weaving together blazing guitar riffs, soul-deep vocals, and resonant harmonies into a vibrant mosaic that stretches the fabric of pop music. The track arrives alongside a cinematic visual that vividly captures Spencer’s impassioned delivery that amplifies its message—a longing for intense connections that transform everyday life into a celebration.
SPENCER SUTHERLAND UPCOMING EU/UK LIVE DATES
Supporting Big Time Rush
June 7th – Warsaw, PL @ Letnia Scena Progresji
June 9th – Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall
June 10th – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
June 11th – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
June 13th – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
June 14th – Roma, IT @ Auditorium Paco della Musica
June 15th – Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalelegre
June 18th – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
June 19th – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
June 21st – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
June 23rd – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
June 25th – Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall
June 26th – Frankfurt Am Main, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
June 27th – Wien, AT @ Gasometer