Idaho rockers Silent Theory have just shared a new single, “Emptiness In You,” today. The single is lifted from their upcoming album, Tell Us How It Ends, which will be out on September 13th via ONErpm.

“‘Emptiness In You’ is about recognizing that someone may not have your best interests at heart and will manipulate you and convince you their way is right,” Dakota Jerns of Silent Theory says. “Only too late, after they’ve taken everything, will you see that emptiness. This song is a reminder to learn from that memory and never let it happen again.”

Watch the “Emptiness In You” music video below and pre-order Tell Us How It Ends here.

Tour supporting A Skylit Drive:

06/22 Seattle, WA @ The Funhouse

06/23 Portland, OR @ Dante’s

06/25 San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

06/26 Nevada City, CA @ Ribald Brewing

06/27 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

06/28 Denver, CO @ HQ

06/29 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

See Silent Theory at Rock Fest 07/19 in Cadott, WI.