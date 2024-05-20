Idaho’s rising hard rock band Silent Theory have announced that their new album, Tell Us How It Ends, will be released on September 13th via ONErpm.

Fans can pre-order the new album here, and receive instant grat tracks “Burn It All Down” and “Afterthought.” Additionally, Silent Theory have announced that they will be releasing the third single, “Emptiness In You,” on May 24th, alongside an official music video.

Silent Theory is made up of brothers Mitch, Scott, and George Swanger, as well as Robert James and Dakota Elliot Tyler. They are currently located in Moscow, Idaho, but have become incredibly established and made a name for themselves for well over 10 years now.

Signing with ONErpm in 2021, the past two years of their career has seen a massive spike in streaming, video views, sales and touring opportunities. Find the remainder of their tour dates with A Skylit Drive below, and keep an eye on the band as 2024 is set to be a big year for the group.

See Silent Theory on tour this summer supporting A Skylit Drive:

06/22 Seattle, WA @ The Funhouse

06/23 Portland, OR @ Dante’s

06/25 San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

06/26 Nevada City, CA @ Ribald Brewing

06/27 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

06/28 Denver, CO @ HQ

06/29 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

See Silent Theory at Rock Fest 07/19 in Cadott, WI.