Today, iconic emo/pop-punk bands Senses Fail and Saves the Day have announced their co-headlining “New Jersey Vs. The World Tour” for this fall/winter.

The tour will find Senses Fail celebrating the 20th anniversary of Let It Enfold You, while Saves the Day celebrate the 25th anniversary of Through Being Cool, with full-album plays of both records. The tour will kick off on November 5th at Emo’s in Austin, Texas and take in 25 evenings across North America, culminating in an appearance at the Marquee Theater on December 8th in Tempe, Arizona. Support on the tour will be provided by Narrow Head.

Fan club pre-sale kicked off today, Tuesday May 21st at noon ET with general on-sale kicking off on Thursday, May 23rd at noon ET. Information on Senses Fail VIP packages can be found here and Saves The Day VIP packages can be found here.

“I am so honored to be able to go on tour to celebrate a release from 20 years ago. If you had told me all that time again that we’d still be able to make music and tour this far into our career, I would be blown away,” Buddy Nielsen of Senses Fail says. “To have the privilege to tour with one of our main influences in Saves The Day as they celebrate one of my favorite records of all time is absolutely a blessing. I cannot wait to get out on the road.“

“Together we plan on bringing the spirit of New Jersey to life on stage in a city near you. Let’s all sing along to our favorite songs like we did way back in the day,” Chris Conley of Saves the Day adds.

Check out all of the announced tour dates below.

NOVEMBER

05 — Austin, TX — Emo’s

06 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

08 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre

09 — Orlando, FL — The Beacham

10 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore

12 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount

13 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

15 — Montclair, NJ — The Wellmont Theater

16 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

17 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

19 — Montreal, QC — Beanfield

20 — Toronto, ON — The Danforth Music Hall

22 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrew’s Hall

23 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

24 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

26 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore

27 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant

29 — Denver, CO — Ogden Theatre

30 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

DECEMBER

02 — Seattle, WA — The Showbox

03 — Portland, OR — Roseland Theater

05 — San Francisco, CA — Regency Ballroom

06 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

07 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

08 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theater