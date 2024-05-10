Today, Role Model has announced that he will be releasing his sophomore album, Kansas Anymore, on July 19th via Interscope Records. Whereas his 2022 debut album Rx was about being in love, Kansas Anymore is inspired by homesickness, heartbreak, and the process of redefining oneself amidst those feelings.

To go alongside the album announcement, Role Model has shared the soul-baring, feel-good new single, “Deeply Still In Love,” which was produced by Noah Conrad (Ashe, Niall Horan). Anticipation has been building for “Deeply Still In Love,” with over 75 million combined views of content using the teaser audio prior to the song’s release.

Directed by Dylan Knight, the official video for “Deeply Still in Love” pays homage to the films Groundhog Day and Coyote Ugly, plunging viewers into a bar scene featuring an eclectic cast of characters and escalating mayhem.

Watch the music video for “Deeply Still In Love” below and pre-order Kansas Anymore here.

Fans who pre-order the digital edition of Kansas Anymore will instantly receive “Deeply Still in Love” plus the album’s first single, “Oh, Gemini,” which was produced by Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves, Maggie Rogers) and Todd Lombardo.

“It was a roller coaster,” Role Model says of the process of making Kansas Anymore. He first began working on the album in September 2022, while still touring his first album. By summer 2023, however, his life started to feel like it was falling apart.

“At a certain point— maybe it was a quarter life crisis I still don’t know — I became the most home sick I’ve ever been in my entire life,” Role Model recalls. The Maine-born performer started to go back home frequently, which complicated his romance with someone who lived back in California. “I was going home a lot and trying to find comfort in that way while feeling that relationship was suffering because of that.”

Half of the album was penned in the fall of 2023, after the relationship had ended, with him looking back and analyzing what went wrong. The album’s title, Kansas Anymore, comes from a song that got scrapped along the way. But the evocation of Dorothy’s famous line in The Wizard of Oz felt too symbolic of this moment of upheaval in his life to not still use.