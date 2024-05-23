Boundary-pushing grunge/rock quartet Return to Dust have shared a brand new music video for their newest single, “Face Down.”

The Matt Akana-directed music video dives deep into the realms of both emotion and introspection, with its grunge-infused aesthetics adding a raw, gritty layer to the evocative visuals.

“We wanted to convey a sense of the surreal with the Face Down music video that our other videos hadn’t captured yet,” Return to Dust share. “So we created a red world and a dark void. Places where you’re not quite alive and not quite dead that shows the duality of beauty and chaos. Comfort and unease. Themes and feelings that permeate throughout the rest of this album.”

Watch the video below.

“Face Down,” a standout track on the band’s debut album, serves as a poignant reminder of the sonic evolution of Return to Dust. With its explosive instrumentation and poignant lyricism, the track captures the essence of smash hit “Belly Up,” while ushering in a matured sound that emphasizes the band’s rapid growth and their fearless embrace of musical experimentation.

Excitement continues to build for Return to Dust, as they gear up to join heavyweights Sevendust on their “Seasons” Anniversary Tour this fall. General on-sale will begin today, Thursday, May 23rd at 10am local. All ticket information can be found here. With their first national tour on the horizon, the band adds, “We grew up listening to songs like Terminator on our brothers’ CD collections so this tour feels like a full circle back to that time. We think it’s really cool that Sevendust is taking us out and supporting younger bands and couldn’t be more grateful / excited. It’ll be an incredible experience for both ours and Sevendust’s fans.”

Check out all of their upcoming tour dates below.

Fri, 9/13 – Hampton Beach, MA – Hampton Beach Casino

Sat, 9/14 – Hampton Beach, MA – Hampton Beach Casino

Sun, 9/15 – Albany, NY – Empire

Tues, 9/17 – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall

Thurs, 9/19 – New York, NY – The Palladium

Fri, 9/20 – Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

Sat, 9/21 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Sun, 9/22 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Tues, 9/24 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

Wed, 9/25 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

Thurs, 9/26 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

Wed, 10/2 – Dallas, TX – The Factory

Thurs, 10/3 – Wichita, KS – The Cotilion

Fri, 10/4 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

Sat, 10/5 – Lincoln, NE- The Bourbon Theatre

Mon, 10/7 – Denver, CO – The Summit

Tues, 10/8 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot