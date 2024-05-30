Genre-bending live sensations Rainbow Kitten Surprise have announced their plans for their biggest North American headlining tour to date, the “Love Have Music Box Tour” taking place this fall.
Kicking off on September 9th in Indianapolis, Indiana at Everwise Amphitheater, this jaunt notably sees the band level up to an arena headliner. The gigs at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on October 25th and PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on October 26th will be their biggest ticketed shows ever and the first arena headline dates for Rainbow Kitten Surprise. The tour also notably includes two evenings in Los Angeles, CA on November 14th-15th at The Palladium and a stop at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York before finally coming to a close on November 25th at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California.
Renowned for the inimitable stage presence, electrifying energy, and unforgettable sets, the “Love Hate Music Box Tour” promises to be a must-see event for diehard fans and new converts alike.
Various presales launch on June 4th, while general on-sale commences on June 7th at 10am local. Presale for The Music Box Members goes from June 4th at 10am local through June 6th at 10pm local, while email list presale goes from June 4th at 12pm local through June 6 at 10pm local.
Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Tickets/Presale info can be found here.
Tour dates:
Tiny Music Box Tour:
May 30 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom – ADDED NIGHT + SOLD OUT
May 31 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom – SOLD OUT
June 1 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom – SOLD OUT
Love Hate Music Box Tour:
September 9 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater
September 10 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!
September 12 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
September 14 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
September 16 – Shelburne, VT – The Green at Shelburne Museum
September 17 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point
September 18 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
September 20 – Cooperstown, NY – Brewery Ommegang
September 21 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
September 22 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
September 24 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion
September 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
September 27 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
September 28 – Chicago, IL – University of Illinois at Chicago – Credit Union 1 Arena
September 29 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
October 16 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
October 18 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena
October 19 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
October 20 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
October 22 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
October 23 – St Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
October 25 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
October 26 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
November 8 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
November 9 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
November 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
November 12 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
November 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
November 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
November 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair
November 19 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
November 20 – Portland, OR – Theater Of The Clouds
November 22 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
November 23 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
November 25 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium