Genre-bending live sensations Rainbow Kitten Surprise have announced their plans for their biggest North American headlining tour to date, the “Love Have Music Box Tour” taking place this fall.

Kicking off on September 9th in Indianapolis, Indiana at Everwise Amphitheater, this jaunt notably sees the band level up to an arena headliner. The gigs at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on October 25th and PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on October 26th will be their biggest ticketed shows ever and the first arena headline dates for Rainbow Kitten Surprise. The tour also notably includes two evenings in Los Angeles, CA on November 14th-15th at The Palladium and a stop at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York before finally coming to a close on November 25th at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California.

Renowned for the inimitable stage presence, electrifying energy, and unforgettable sets, the “Love Hate Music Box Tour” promises to be a must-see event for diehard fans and new converts alike.

Various presales launch on June 4th, while general on-sale commences on June 7th at 10am local. Presale for The Music Box Members goes from June 4th at 10am local through June 6th at 10pm local, while email list presale goes from June 4th at 12pm local through June 6 at 10pm local.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Tickets/Presale info can be found here.

Tour dates:

Tiny Music Box Tour:

May 30 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom – ADDED NIGHT + SOLD OUT

May 31 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom – SOLD OUT

June 1 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Love Hate Music Box Tour:

September 9 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater

September 10 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!

September 12 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

September 14 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 16 – Shelburne, VT – The Green at Shelburne Museum

September 17 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

September 18 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

September 20 – Cooperstown, NY – Brewery Ommegang

September 21 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

September 22 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

September 24 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

September 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

September 27 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

September 28 – Chicago, IL – University of Illinois at Chicago – Credit Union 1 Arena

September 29 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

October 16 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

October 18 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena

October 19 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

October 20 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

October 22 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

October 23 – St Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

October 25 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 26 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

November 8 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

November 9 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

November 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

November 12 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

November 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

November 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

November 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair

November 19 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

November 20 – Portland, OR – Theater Of The Clouds

November 22 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

November 23 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

November 25 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium