Brooklyn, New York’s one woman indie/rock artist Pronoun has just shared a brand new single, “i haven’t felt like me.”

The song’s release today is accompanied by a 90’s teen-heartthrob inspired music video, which was directed by Jax Anderson. The music video was filmed in Los Angeles and will take anyone over the age of 28 down a nostalgic swoon worthy lane with nods to Ryan Cabrera, Avril Lavigne, and 98° most popular music videos.

“I wrote this on a drive back to Brooklyn from the holiday break in winter 2023/2024,” says Pronoun aka Alyse Vellturo. “It’s about messing something up before it even started and feeling in limbo.” In true Pronoun fashion, the song is filled with shimmering guitar riffs guiding the listener through the story of a fumbled first shot. “So I guess this is over, I’ve officially blown it. The next steps for me are forgetting that moment”, she sings, swallowing her pride.

Watch the music video below.

The new single is the first released from an upcoming EP, which is set to be released later his summer. It follows the single “SLAP ME IN THE FACE”, which was released last year.

Pronoun recently announced a run of tour dates with Bad Bad Hats in support of the new single. Shows kicked off on May 5th in Detroit, Michigan and will continue through May 17th, ending in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets are on sale now here.

Tour dates:

May 7 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern

May 8 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

May 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

May 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

May 13 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

May 14 – Amherst, MA – The Drake

May 15 – Buffalo, NY – The 9th Ward @ Babeville

May 16 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe

May 17 – Chicago, IL – The Hideout