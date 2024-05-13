Wilkes-Barre melodic-hardcore rockers One Step Closer have released their new single, “Blur Me Memory.”

It serves as the final early single from their upcoming album, All You Embrace, which will be released this Friday, May 17th via Run for Cover Records. It follows the previously released “Orange Leaf,” “Leap Years,” and “Giant’s Despair” and offers another glimpse of the band’s evolution on All You Embrace. Packing a speeding tempo and soaring hooks, the track perfectly blends the different eras of One Step Closer into something new.

Listen to “Blur My Memory” below and pre-order All You Embrace here.

All You Embrace finds One Step Closer exploring the sonic overlaps of hardcore, emo, ’90s alternative, and more — resulting in the most ambitious songs they’ve ever written. Produced/engineered by Jon Markson (Drug Church, Koyo, Drain, Regulate), the record sounds truly gigantic, like a widescreen, technicolor version of One Step Closer’s biting sound.

“I wanted to showcase One Step Closer in its fullest state,” explains vocalist Ryan Savitski. “Every single part of the band, I wanted it to be there. I wanted us to be 100% ourselves and be as authentic to our band as we could possibly be.” And All You Embrace is certainly imbued with that sense of identity, a testament to knowing who you are in a world of uncertainties, and a powerful new era for One Step Closer.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Color You Leap Years Blur My Memory The Gate Your Hazel Tree Orange Leaf Esruc Slow To Let Go Topanga Giant’s Despair So Far From Me

Upcoming Shows:

05/25 Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

05/26 Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

05/27 Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Room *

05/28 London, UK @ The Dome *

05/29 Southampton, UK @ Papillon *

6/27 Kingston, PA @ Doug’s Boardroom –

6/28 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups *

6/29 Chicago, IL Avondale Music Hall *

6/30 St. Louis, MO Duck Room *

7/2 Omaha, NE Reverb *

7/3 Denver, CO Marquis *

7/6 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby *

7/7 Boise, ID The Shreddar *

7/8 Seattle, WA Neumos *

7/9 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre *

7/11 Sacramento, CA Goldfield Trading Post *

7/12 Santa Cruz, CA The Vet Hall *

7/13 Los Angeles, CA Sound & Fury *

7/14 Los Angeles, CA Sound & Fury *

7/16 San Diego, CA SOMA Side Stage *

7/17 Mesa, AZ The Nile *

7/19 Austin, TX Far Out *

7/20 Dallas, TX Club Dada *

7/21 Houston, TX White Oak Downstairs *

7/23 Pensacola, FL Handlebar *

7/24 Tampa, FL The Orpheum *

7/25 Jacksonville, FL Underbelly *

7/26/Chapel Hill, NC Local 506 *

7/28 Washington, DC Union Stage *

7/30 Lake Como, NJ Salty’s *

7/31 Long Island, NY Amityville Music Hall ^

+ w/ Arm’s Length

* w/ Anxious, Koyo, Prize Horse

^ w/ Koyo, Prize Horse

– w/ Koyo, Arm’s Length