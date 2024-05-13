Fueled by Ramen rock band ONE OK ROCK have just announced their plans for a massive world tour to take place this upcoming fall.

The tour will kick off with a two night stand at Tokyo’s Ajinomoto Stadium on September 14th & 15th and then find the band visiting stadiums and arenas worldwide in Kaohsiung, Dusseldorf, Paris, London, Toronto, and Los Angeles. The “2024 Premonition World Tour” will see the band playing the largest international venues of their career and bringing their colossal full-production stadium show to Europe and North America for the first time ever.

The tour will make stops at Kaohsiung’s Kaohsiung National Stadium, Dusseldorf’s Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Paris’ Zénith de Paris – La Villette, London’s OVO Arena Wembley, Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum, and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. Presale tickets and VIP Packages for tour dates in North America and Europe will begin Wednesday, May 15th at 10AM local time with tickets for general on-sale starting Friday, May 17th at 10AM local time. Japan and Kaohsiung’s full sales schedule will be announced at a later date. For more information and to sign up for early access to presale tickets, visit here.

Last year, ONE OK ROCK shared “Make It Out Alive,” the first taste of new music since the release of their acclaimed 2022 album Luxury Disease. Niantic Inc. and CAPCOM,CO., LTD collaborated with ONE OK ROCK on an official music video for “Make It Out Alive” utilizing footage from the real-world hunting action RPG Monster Hunter Now – watch the music video above.

Produced by Rob Cavallo (Green Day, My Chemical Romance), ONE OK ROCK’s most-recent studio album Luxury Disease debuted at #1 in Japan marking the band’s fourth straight chart topping album in their home country following the blockbusters 35xxxv,AMBITIONS, and EYE OF THE STORM. Luxury Disease is highlighted by the singles “Save Yourself,” “Let Me Let You Go,” and “Vandalize,” the latter of which featured as the ending theme for SEGA’s Sonic Frontiers.

Tour dates:

09/14 – Tokyo – Ajinomoto Stadium

09/15 – Tokyo – Ajinomoto Stadium

09/21 – Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium

10/05 – Dusseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10/07 – Paris – Zénith de Paris – La Villette

10/11 – London – OVO Arena Wembley

10/18 – Toronto – Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/23 – Los Angeles – The Kia Forum