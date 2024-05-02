Singer/songwriter Odie Leigh has announced that she will be releasing her debut album, Carrier Pigeon, on July 12th via Mom + Pop Records.

Carrier Pigeon was self produced by Leigh alongside Derek Ted, and its announcement today comes alongside the release of a new single, “Conversation Starter.”

“I am not a relationship girlie,” says Leigh. “The ‘talking stage’ of courting always made me feel awkward and stupid, I just want to skip to the good part. With ‘Conversation Starter’ I tried to capture the feeling of playing the hottest, most cool-girl version of yourself to hide the fact that we’re all so awkward and insecure and it’s just so incredibly scary to get to know someone and let them get to know you.”

She continues, “There’s a part of me that seeks conflict so I can just get it over with and enjoy a little drama before getting too invested (I’m good at turning nothing to tragedy / I’d rather get burnt now / I’ll light a fire just to snuff it out) but I also really like this person, so much that I’m almost regretting getting involved and wishing we were just friends because I cannot imagine a world in which it doesn’t blow up… but I’m in too deep.

But also, this song isn’t not just about sexting.”

On the album, Leigh explains, “I wanted to call it ‘Carrier Pigeon’ because as I was writing these songs I just kept on thinking how silly it is that I’m writing all these thoughts and feeling down about someone and for someone who is only going to hear it months if not years after I write it,” she says. “I was like ‘I might as well be putting letters in bottles and throwing them into the ocean or just strapping it to a pigeon and hoping it lands at the right house.’ This album is the carrier pigeon and the songs are the messages.”

Listen to “Conversation Starter” below and pre-order Carrier Pigeon here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

A Good Thing Already (On My Mind) Party Trick Conversation Starter No Doubt Finer Things Either Way Common Denominator Idiom My Name on A T-Shirt

Odie Leigh Tour Dates:

MAY

3 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival *

5 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note †

6 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom †

8 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre †

9 – Fort Wayne, IN – Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater †

10 – Davenport, IA – Rhythm City Casino Resort †

10-12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party *

11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

14 – Nashville, TN – The Basement

AUGUST

4 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival *

9-11 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands *

24 – Edinburgh, UK – La Belle Angele

29-9/1 – Salisbury, UK – End of the Road Festival *

30 – Birmingham, UK – Moseley Folk Festival *

SEPTEMBER

4 – London, UK – Omeara

* Festival Performance

† w/ Shakey Graves