Today, NOTHING MORE have teamed up with iconic vocalist/songwriter David Draiman of Disturbed for their new song, “ANGEL SONG.”

The song is lifted from their upcoming album, CARNAL, which will be out on June 28th via Better Noise Music.

“The power of the track is undeniable,” exclaims Draiman on the new track. “I’ve been a fan of the band since the very beginning.”

“‘ANGEL SONG’ is the haunting sound of our past selves melting into a future that is as bright as it is dark,” explains NOTHING MORE frontman JONNY HAWKINS. “Our animal nature is getting more and more chewed up by society and our souls swallowed by technology, but there’s something in us that wants to fight back. As the song was coming together in the studio, it became immediately clear to us that David Draiman’s voice would take it to another level. We’re so happy with the result.”

Listen to “ANGEL SONG” below and pre-order CARNAL here.

NOTHING MORE will wrap up their current co-headlining tour with Wage War featuring special guests Veil of Maya and Sleep Theory tomorrow, May 18th in Bloomington, Illinois. NOTHING MORE were announced as direct support for rock legends Godsmack in June and earlier this week announced additional support dates with Godsmack throughout October. Tickets are on sale as of today at 12pm (local time) along with VIP upgrades here.

Recorded with Grammy-nominated producer WZRD BLD (Disturbed, Motionless In White, A Day To Remember) with mixing and mastering by Zakk Cervini (Limp Bizkit, MGK, Bring Me The Horizon), CARNAL unites NOTHING MORE’s trademark introspective philosophical lyrics and unapologetically massive anthems with in-your-face rockers designed for an all-encompassing audience

Artwork:

Track-listing:

| CARNAL | HOUSE ON SAND (feat. Eric V Of I Prevail) IF IT DOESN’T HURT ANGEL SONG (feat. David Draiman) FREEFALL BLAME IT ON THE DRUGS | HEAD | EXISTENTIAL DREAD | HEART | DOWN THE RIVER GIVE IT TIME | SIGHT | STUCK (feat. Sinizter) RUN FOR YOUR LIFE | SOUND |

NOTHING MORE 2024 TOUR DATES:

5/18 Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre *^%

7/23 Johnston, PA – 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial #

7/25 Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion #

7/26 Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater #

9/21 Camden, NJ – MMR*B*Q 2024 &

9/26 Saint Paul, MN – 93X Family Reunion

9/27 Milwaukee, WI – 102.9 The Hog’s HOG Havoc

9/27 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life &

10/13 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival &

10/17 Colorado Springs, CO – Sunset Amphitheater #

10/19 Park City, KS – Hartman Arena #

10/20 Saint Charles, MO – The Family Arena #

10/22 Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena #

10/23 Wheeling, WV – Wesbanco Arena #

10/25 Allentown, PA – PPL Center #

10/26 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena #

*co-headlining with Wage War, Veil of Maya & Sleep Theory

^ no Sleep Theory

% no Wage War

# with Godsmack and Flat Black

& festival date