To celebrate Mental Health Awareness and the recent start of the U.S. leg of his “We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour” this week, singer/songwriter Noah Kahan and his mental health initiative The Busyhead Project have revealed a full slate of various activations and partnerships during his sold-out tour and throughout the rest of 2024.

Since launching last year, The Busyhead Project has already raised millions of dollars in pursuit of its ultimate goal to make mental healthcare accessible for all.



During every date of the “We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour,” Kahan will welcome fans to connect with local mental health organizations at The Busyhead Project Action Village. Visitors can learn more about organizations, share a positive message to The Busyhead Project Community Wall, and even prepare to vote with actions courtesy of HeadCount. Check out photos from the tour’s first stop in Asheville this week here.

“May is mental health awareness month. While mental health challenges are a year round challenge for so many, it is undoubtedly a good thing that we shed extra light on the mental health crisis for the month of May,” Kahan says on the new announcement. “I sometimes struggle with reconciling my passion and efforts to be someone that advocates for mental health with how shitty I feel most of the time. I am not always capable of practicing what I preach. I try to live in two places, and hope that someday I can situate myself between them. Some days I hole myself in my room and binge eat or don’t eat and stare at my phone until there is nothing else but the light of the screen and how awful I feel. Somedays I play a show in a sold out arena and talk about how therapy saved my life. Both of these days might happen over the span of any week. I do not share this for sympathy or to be seen as vulnerable or brave. I share this because I want people to know, in this month especially, to remember it’s okay living in two places. It’s okay to be in a place of hurting, it’s okay to be depressed, anxious, bipolar, obsessive, or just plain exhausted. We must all remember to try and strive for the other place. The place of healing, forgiveness, awareness. In this place we open up to people about how we’re feeling, and we check in on how our friends are feeling too. In this other place we try and meditate, we try to heal ourselves with therapy or medication or a long walk through our neighborhoods. I hope that during this Mental Health Awareness Month, we all try our best to live in that other place.”

Kahan and The Busyhead Project have also cemented a new partnership with Backline, that’s near and dear to Noah’s heart. Backline is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources, to provide tour-wide mental health care from a licensed provider to the entire band and crew.



Sharing its name with his 2019 debut album, The Busyhead Project will continue to join forces with national and local organizations to increase mental health awareness, amplify discussion, and democratize resources.

Stay tuned for more to come from Kahan on The Busyhead Project and beyond. You can continue to catch him on tour this summer — see the full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Tour dates:

May 24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena – SOLD OUT =

May 25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena – SOLD OUT =

May 28 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center – SOLD OUT =

May 29 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake – SOLD OUT =

May 31 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center – SOLD OUT =

June 01 Lexington, KY Railbird Music Festival :

June 04 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – SOLD OUT =

June 05 Kansas City, MO Azura Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT * =

June 07 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center – SOLD OUT ^

June 08 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center – SOLD OUT ^

June 11 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion – SOLD OUT ^

June 13 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – SOLD OUT^

June 14 Austin, TX Moody Center – SOLD OUT ^

June 15 Austin, TX Moody Center – SOLD OUT ^

June 18 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

June 20 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl – SOLD OUT ^

June 21 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl – SOLD OUT ^

June 25 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT * +

June 26 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT * +

June 29 George, WA The Gorge – SOLD OUT +

July 01 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – SOLD OUT +

July 03 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre +

July 05 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre – SOLD OUT * +

July 06 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre – SOLD OUT * +

July 09 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT +

July 13 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre – SOLD OUT +

July 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden – SOLD OUT ~

July 16 New York, NY Madison Square Garden – SOLD OUT ~

July 18 Boston, MA Fenway Park – SOLD OUT ^ ~@

July 19 Boston, MA Fenway Park – SOLD OUT ^ ~@

August 2 Montreal, QC Osheaga Festival :

August 4 St. Charles, IA Hinterland Music Festival :

August 13 Manchester, UK Co-op Live *

August 14 Newcastle, UK Utilita Arena *

August 20 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena *

August 17 Belfast, UK Vital – SOLD OUT *

August 20 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena *

August 21 London, UK The O2 *

August 22 London, UK The O2 *

August 24 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome *

August 26 Hamburg, DE Stadtpark Open Air – SOLD OUT *

August 27 Berlin, DE Zitadelle Spandau *

September 13 Cavendish, PEI SOMMO Music Festival :

September 15 Asbury Park, NJ Sea.Hear.Now :

September 22 St. Augustine, FL Sing Out Loud Festival :

September 29 Franklin, TN Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival :



* Non-Live Nation Date

: Festival Date

+ Jensen McRae

= Ryan Beatty

^ John Vincent III

~ James Bay

@ Mt. Joy