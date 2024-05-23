To celebrate Mental Health Awareness and the recent start of the U.S. leg of his “We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour” this week, singer/songwriter Noah Kahan and his mental health initiative The Busyhead Project have revealed a full slate of various activations and partnerships during his sold-out tour and throughout the rest of 2024.

Since launching last year, The Busyhead Project has already raised millions of dollars in pursuit of its ultimate goal to make mental healthcare accessible for all.
  
During every date of the “We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour,” Kahan will welcome fans to connect with local mental health organizations at The Busyhead Project Action Village. Visitors can learn more about organizations, share a positive message to The Busyhead Project Community Wall, and even prepare to vote with actions courtesy of HeadCount. Check out photos from the tour’s first stop in Asheville this week here.

“May is mental health awareness month. While mental health challenges are a year round challenge for so many, it is undoubtedly a good thing that we shed extra light on the mental health crisis for the month of May,” Kahan says on the new announcement. “I sometimes struggle with reconciling my passion and efforts to be someone that advocates for mental health with how shitty I feel most of the time. I am not always capable of practicing what I preach. I try to live in two places, and hope that someday I can situate myself between them. Some days I hole myself in my room and binge eat or don’t eat and stare at my phone until there is nothing else but the light of the screen and how awful I feel. Somedays I play a show in a sold out arena and talk about how therapy saved my life. Both of these days might happen over the span of any week. I do not share this for sympathy or to be seen as vulnerable or brave. I share this because I want people to know, in this month especially, to remember it’s okay living in two places. It’s okay to be in a place of hurting, it’s okay to be depressed, anxious, bipolar, obsessive, or just plain exhausted. We must all remember to try and strive for the other place. The place of healing, forgiveness, awareness. In this place we open up to people about how we’re feeling, and we check in on how our friends are feeling too. In this other place we try and meditate, we try to heal ourselves with therapy or medication or a long walk through our neighborhoods. I hope that during this Mental Health Awareness Month, we all try our best to live in that other place.”

Kahan and The Busyhead Project have also cemented a new partnership with Backline, that’s near and dear to Noah’s heart. Backline is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources, to provide tour-wide mental health care from a licensed provider to the entire band and crew.
 
Sharing its name with his 2019 debut album, The Busyhead Project will continue to join forces with national and local organizations to increase mental health awareness, amplify discussion, and democratize resources.

Stay tuned for more to come from Kahan on The Busyhead Project and beyond. You can continue to catch him on tour this summer — see the full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Tour dates:

May 24                        Nashville, TN              Bridgestone Arena – SOLD OUT =
May 25                        Nashville, TN              Bridgestone Arena – SOLD OUT =
May 28                        Cuyahoga Falls, OH   Blossom Music Center – SOLD OUT =
May 29                        Burgettstown, PA        The Pavilion at Star Lake – SOLD OUT =
May 31                        Noblesville, IN             Ruoff Music Center – SOLD OUT =
June 01                       Lexington, KY             Railbird Music Festival :
June 04                       St. Louis, MO              Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – SOLD OUT =
June 05                       Kansas City, MO        Azura Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT * =
June 07                       St. Paul, MN               Xcel Energy Center – SOLD OUT ^
June 08                       St. Paul, MN               Xcel Energy Center – SOLD OUT ^
June 11                       Dallas, TX                   Dos Equis Pavilion – SOLD OUT ^
June 13                       Houston, TX               The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – SOLD OUT^
June 14                       Austin, TX                   Moody Center – SOLD OUT ^
June 15                       Austin, TX                   Moody Center – SOLD OUT ^
June 18                       Chula Vista, CA          North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
June 20                       Los Angeles, CA         Hollywood Bowl – SOLD OUT ^
June 21                       Los Angeles, CA         Hollywood Bowl – SOLD OUT ^
June 25                       Denver, CO                Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT * +
June 26                       Denver, CO                Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT * +
June 29                       George, WA                The Gorge – SOLD OUT +
July 01                        Ridgefield, WA            RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – SOLD OUT +
July 03                        Wheatland, CA           Toyota Amphitheatre +
July 05                        Berkeley, CA              The Greek Theatre – SOLD OUT * +
July 06                        Berkeley, CA              The Greek Theatre – SOLD OUT * +
July 09                        Salt Lake City, UT      USANA Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT +
July 13                        East Troy, WI              Alpine Valley Music Theatre – SOLD OUT +
July 15                        New York, NY             Madison Square Garden – SOLD OUT ~
July 16                        New York, NY             Madison Square Garden – SOLD OUT ~
July 18                        Boston, MA                 Fenway Park – SOLD OUT ^ ~@
July 19                        Boston, MA                 Fenway Park – SOLD OUT ^ ~@
August 2                      Montreal, QC              Osheaga Festival :
August 4                      St. Charles, IA            Hinterland Music Festival :
August 13                    Manchester, UK          Co-op Live *
August 14                    Newcastle, UK            Utilita Arena *
August 20                    Birmingham, UK         Utilita Arena *
August 17                    Belfast, UK                  Vital – SOLD OUT *
August 20                    Birmingham, UK         Utilita Arena *
August 21                    London, UK                 The O2 *
August 22                    London, UK                 The O2 *
August 24                    Amsterdam, NL           Ziggo Dome *
August 26                    Hamburg, DE              Stadtpark Open Air – SOLD OUT *
August 27                    Berlin, DE                   Zitadelle Spandau *
September 13             Cavendish, PEI           SOMMO Music Festival :
September 15             Asbury Park, NJ          Sea.Hear.Now :
September 22             St. Augustine, FL        Sing Out Loud Festival :
September 29             Franklin, TN                Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival :
 
* Non-Live Nation Date
: Festival Date
+ Jensen McRae
= Ryan Beatty
^ John Vincent III
~ James Bay
@ Mt. Joy