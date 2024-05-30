Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have announced a brand-new series of headlining U.S. arena dates — a first for the accomplished artist.

The tour will feature performances at Austin’s Moody Center, Chicago’s United Center, St. Paul’s Excel Center, and a landmark show at Madison Square Garden in March of 2025. Acclaimed artist Gregory Alan Isakov will serve as support for the tour.

The tour celebrates the new highly anticipated fourth full-length studio album from Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, South of Here, which is for release on June 28th via Stax. Additionally, a new video for the first single “Heartless” — currently #1 at Americana Radio and trending Top 5 on Triple A Charts — is out now.

The brand-new video which hits on themes of Rateliff’s childhood and moving west from his hometown in Missouri was directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch the award-winning director who previously worked with Olivia Rodrigo and Margo Price among others. She notes of the video, “Growing up in an impoverished part of Kentuckiana I often found myself running away from my upbringing diving headfirst into books, studies, writing, and theater, all in search of a different life, a different dream. It was through the arts that I found and continue to find my freedom. In a lot of ways, I modeled our lead character (Kevin Kelley) after myself and am so thankful Nathaniel trusted me with such a personal note and important song for the world.”

Watch the video below and pre-order the new album here.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, June 4th at 10:00 A.M. (local), registration is available now. Additional presales will continue throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, June 7 at 10:00 A.M. (local). Full details and list of dates can be found here.

Pre-party upgrades are available to support The Marigold Project, Rateliff’s foundation dedicated to economic, racial, and social justice. Intimate pre-show cocktail receptions and limited edition prints by Colorado artist Marisa Ware are available for Bend, Morrison, Austin, St. Louis, Chicago, St. Paul, and New York City. More information can be found here.

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS LIVE

WITH GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV:

August 15—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 16—Boise, ID—Outlaw Field

August 20—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 21—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 22—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall

October 23—Dallas, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 26—Austin, TX—Moody Center

October 29—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP

October 30—St. Louis, MO—Chaifetz Arena

November 1—Chicago, IL—United Center

November 2—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center

March 27, 2025—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden