Today, singer/songwriter Michael Marcagi has released a new version of his breakthrough hit, “Scared to Start,” with Joy Oladokun.
“Scared to Start” already made a huge impact for Marcagi, as it has surpassed 275 million streams across all platforms and has reached #5 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, #35 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, and #54 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart to date. Adding Oladokun to the soaring anthem with her trademark aching delivery adds another emotional layer to the already moving song.
“She fell asleep listenin’ to my friends, talkin’ on and on about how the world ends,” Marcagi sings. “Then she wakes up and climbs in my front seat.” In the new version, Oladokun takes over the second verse, underscoring the song’s raw lyrical imagery. “Let’s lay in the dead grass, stare at the stars,” she sings. “Run away and live out of cars and bars.”
The update of “Scared to Start” arrives just months after Marcagi’s debut EP American Romance was released. Since then, he’s been touring heavily in Europe and the U.K. On May 13th, he kicks off the completely sold out North American leg of the tour in Denver, CO.
As an independent artist, Marcagi rapidly generated a significant buzz based purely on the strength of his songs, and his authentic, warm and honest voice. A global fan base responded to his relatable stories that won him a record contract with Warner Records. “Scared To Start”presents Marcagi as one of the year’s most important breakout artists.
Tour dates:
May 13 — Denver, CO — Globe Hall
May 14 — Salt Lake City, UT — Urban Lounge
May 17 — Seattle, WA — Madame Lou’s
May 18 — Portland, OR — Holocene
May 20 — San Francisco, CA — Cafe Du Nord
May 21 — Los Angeles, CA — Troubadour
May 29 — Nashville, TN — The Basement East
May 30 — St. Louis, MO — Old Rock House
May 31 — Davenport, IA — The Raccoon Motel
June 01 — Minneapolis, MN — 7th St Entry
June 03 — Chicago, IL — Schubas Tavern
June 05 — Detroit, MI — El Club
June 07 — Indianapolis, IN — HI-FI Indy
June 08 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogart’s
June 09 — Columbus, OH — A&R Music Bar
June 11 — Brooklyn, NY — Music Hall of Williamsburg
June 12 — New York, NY — Bowery Ballroom
June 13 — Philadelphia, PA — The Foundry
June 14 — Washington, D.C. — Union Stage
June 15 — Cambridge, MA — The Sinclair
June 22 — East Troy, WI — Alpine Valley Music Theatre
June 28 — Sacramento, CA — Concerts in the Park
July 13 — Auckland, NZ — Powerstation
July 15 — Brisbane City, QLD — The Triffid
July 17 — Melbourne, VIC — 170 Russell
July 19 — Adelaide, AUS — Spin Off Fest
July 21 — Sydney, AUS — The Metro Theatre
Aug 31 — Aspen, CO — JAS Aspen Snowmass Experience
Sep 08 — Pittsburgh, PA — Sudden Little Thrills Fest
Jan 16, 2025 — London, England — O2 Forum Kentish Town*
*With John Craigie