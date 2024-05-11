Today, singer/songwriter Michael Marcagi has released a new version of his breakthrough hit, “Scared to Start,” with Joy Oladokun.

“Scared to Start” already made a huge impact for Marcagi, as it has surpassed 275 million streams across all platforms and has reached #5 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, #35 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, and #54 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart to date. Adding Oladokun to the soaring anthem with her trademark aching delivery adds another emotional layer to the already moving song.

“She fell asleep listenin’ to my friends, talkin’ on and on about how the world ends,” Marcagi sings. “Then she wakes up and climbs in my front seat.” In the new version, Oladokun takes over the second verse, underscoring the song’s raw lyrical imagery. “Let’s lay in the dead grass, stare at the stars,” she sings. “Run away and live out of cars and bars.”

The update of “Scared to Start” arrives just months after Marcagi’s debut EP American Romance was released. Since then, he’s been touring heavily in Europe and the U.K. On May 13th, he kicks off the completely sold out North American leg of the tour in Denver, CO.

As an independent artist, Marcagi rapidly generated a significant buzz based purely on the strength of his songs, and his authentic, warm and honest voice. A global fan base responded to his relatable stories that won him a record contract with Warner Records. “Scared To Start”presents Marcagi as one of the year’s most important breakout artists.

Tour dates:

May 13 — Denver, CO — Globe Hall

May 14 — Salt Lake City, UT — Urban Lounge

May 17 — Seattle, WA — Madame Lou’s

May 18 — Portland, OR — Holocene

May 20 — San Francisco, CA — Cafe Du Nord

May 21 — Los Angeles, CA — Troubadour

May 29 — Nashville, TN — The Basement East

May 30 — St. Louis, MO — Old Rock House

May 31 — Davenport, IA — The Raccoon Motel

June 01 — Minneapolis, MN — 7th St Entry

June 03 — Chicago, IL — Schubas Tavern

June 05 — Detroit, MI — El Club

June 07 — Indianapolis, IN — HI-FI Indy

June 08 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogart’s

June 09 — Columbus, OH — A&R Music Bar

June 11 — Brooklyn, NY — Music Hall of Williamsburg

June 12 — New York, NY — Bowery Ballroom

June 13 — Philadelphia, PA — The Foundry

June 14 — Washington, D.C. — Union Stage

June 15 — Cambridge, MA — The Sinclair

June 22 — East Troy, WI — Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 28 — Sacramento, CA — Concerts in the Park

July 13 — Auckland, NZ — Powerstation

July 15 — Brisbane City, QLD — The Triffid

July 17 — Melbourne, VIC — 170 Russell

July 19 — Adelaide, AUS — Spin Off Fest

July 21 — Sydney, AUS — The Metro Theatre

Aug 31 — Aspen, CO — JAS Aspen Snowmass Experience

Sep 08 — Pittsburgh, PA — Sudden Little Thrills Fest

Jan 16, 2025 — London, England — O2 Forum Kentish Town*

*With John Craigie