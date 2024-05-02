Today, country music superstar Megan Moroney has announced that she will be releasing her sophomore album, Am I Okay?, on July 12th via Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records.

Am I Okay? is a formidable follow-up to the singer/songwriter’s blockbuster album, Lucky, which was not only critically acclaimed but was one of Country music’s biggest releases of 2023.

Tomorrow, Moroney will share the latest song from Am I Okay?, a larger-than-life anthem called “Indifferent.”

Earlier today, Moroney revealed Am I Okay?’s title and release date on social media, immediately drawing a rapturous response from her legion of devoted fans. The announcement arrived soon after the Georgia-bred artist reached the highly coveted milestone of surpassing a billion total global streams across all platforms, thanks to the meteoric success of hits like her 2X PLATINUM, No. 1 breakout single “Tennessee Orange.”

Am I Okay? finds Moroney sharpening her phenomenal songcraft and sharing even more of her personal story. As she explores the endless ways that heartbreak upends our lives, Moroney digs deeper into the raw emotionality that’s earned her the nickname “the Emo Cowgirl.” Produced by her longtime collaborator Kristian Bush — and firmly rooted in Moroney’s gorgeously raspy vocal work — the result is a major leap forward for one of Country’s most stunning and unstoppable new talents.