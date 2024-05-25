Marques Houston returns to R&B after a two-year break with the buzzing new single “Last Drop.”

The 42-year-old entertainer is making a strong comeback with his new track from the upcoming album The Best Worst Year Ever. “Last Drop” is a romantic serenade that interpolates Tevin Campbell’s “Can We Talk.”

Houston sings, “I wanna be the one that you call when you’re feeling low / I wanna be the one you can call on, girl, that’s for sure.”

“I wanted to get back to my nostalgic roots by paying homage to one of my favorite songs of all time, ‘Can We Talk’ by Tevin Campbell,” said Houston about making the new track. “I love the way that song makes me feel and the power it has to take me back to a moment of my many crushes as a teen. I wanted to create a rendition of the song and make it today’s generation’s soundtrack for their crushes.”

“Last Drop” was co-written by Houston and Ryan Hirt, with Jeffrey Toney on production. The song’s video pays homage to classic R&B visuals, featuring scenes of Houston dancing and singing in the rain.

“Last Drop” follows the release of “Admit It” in January. Both tracks will be featured on Houston’s upcoming album, due later this year. Additionally, he is expected to announce a headlining tour soon.

His new project follows his 2022 EP, ME: Dark Water, which included collaborations with Ray J and Monteco. With “Last Drop,” Houston aims to reignite the excitement he once stirred as “Batman” of the 1990s boy band Immature, later known as IMx. This new single, released via Phoenix Music Group, marks his return to the music scene.

Stream Marques Houston’s new song “Last Drop” and watch the official video today.