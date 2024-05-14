Grammy Award-winning musician/producer/author as well as founding member of hard rock bands Creed, Tremonti, and Alter Bridge, Mark Tremonti has announced his next run of solo shows set to take place this winter.

The shows will continue to be in support of his recent releases Tremonti Sings Sinatra and Christmas Classics New & Old. For the shows, he will be joined by members of Frank Sinatra’s touring band who have become the backbone musicians on both of these recordings. The dates will kick off after Tremotni finishes his successful tour with the reunited Creed that will have him on the road throughout the summer and most of the Fall as well. The abbreviated headline tour will make 5 stops: 2 in Florida, 2 in New Jersey and 1 in New York.

Tremonti has been committed to his work with the Down syndrome community in honor of his daughter Stella and a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) and Mark’s organization Take A Chance For Charity. More information on tickets and VIP experiences can be found here.

Tour dates:

December 12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – The Parker

December 14 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

December 19 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

December 20 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

December 21 – Atlantic City, NJ – Music Box at the Borgata