Today, multi-platinum Canadian pop/rock band Marianas Trench have announced the plans for their 2024 North American tour.

Produced by Live Nation, “The Force of Nature Tour” will kick off on September 12th and make stops across the U.S. and Canada including shows in Anaheim, Dallas, Orlando, Nashville, New York City, Chicago, and more, before wrapping up with a final stop in the band’s hometown Vancouver, BC, on December 12th.

The Marianas Trench Fan Club presale for the tour began today at 12pm pm local time and will end on Thursday, May 30th at 10pm local time Fans can register for the Fanclub here and find out more information on the VIP packages here . General onsale will start on Friday, May 31st at 10am local time.

The tour will feature support from Grayscale, Cascade Pope, Girlfriends, Piao, and LØLØ all on select dates.

“There is no greater feeling than the thunderous roar of thousands of Trenchers permeating our eardrums when we set foot on stage to perform,” said Matt Webb of Marianas Trench. “We have longed for this feeling, dearly, over the last few years, and are f&*king thrilled to be back with the Force of Nature tour, coming to a city near you soon!”

In addition to the tour, the band recently released their undeniably catchy new radio single “Lightning and Thunder,” available now via 604 Records / Warner Music Canada and all streaming platforms. The uplifting anthem showcases vocalist Josh Ramsay’s outstanding vocal range and the band’s signature theatrical pop-rock style that is guaranteed to leave a lasting mark on listeners.

Written and produced by Marianas Trench frontman Josh Ramsay, he shares the inspiration behind the single, “Every story begins with a call to adventure. “Lightning and Thunder” is about finding out my partner and I were going to have our first child, which is probably the biggest call to adventure I’m ever going to experience.”

Listen to “Lightning and Thunder” below.

This track follows the band’s surprise release of “A Normal Life,” a track about feeling like you don’t belong in your place in life and knowing you were meant for something more. The song was the band’s first new studio release since their acclaimed 2019 album, Phantoms. Both new tracks will appear on the band’s highly-anticipated forthcoming album, which is slated to be released later this summer.

Check out all of their announced North American tour dates below.

Marianas Trench US Tour Dates:

September 12 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall ^

September 14 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues ^

September 15 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^

September 17 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues *

September 18 – Houston, TX – House of Blues *

September 20 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues *

September 21 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre *

September 22 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works *

September 24 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore *

September 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground *

September 27 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza *

September 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore *

October 1 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues *

October 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian Theatre *

October 4 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom %*

October 5 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone *

October 7- Buffalo, NY – Electric City %*

October 8 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

October 9 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues *

October 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave %*

October 12 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore *

October 13 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral %*

October 15 – Denver, CO – Summit *

October 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot *

October 18 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre #

October 19 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom #

Marianas Trench Canadian Tour Dates:

November 16 – Halifax, NS – Light House Arts Centre **

November 18 – Moncton, NB – Casino New Brunswick **

November 20 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS **

November 22 – Ottawa, ON – National Arts Centre, Southam Hall **

November 23 – Kitchener, ON – Centre In The Square **

November 25 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Concert Hall **

November 26 – London, ON – Centennial Hall **

November 29 – Windsor, ON – Caesars Windsor Colosseum %**

November 30 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY **

December 3 – Thunder Bay, ON – Thunder Bay Community Auditorium %**

December 4 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre **

December 6 – Regina, SK – Conexus Arts Centre **

December 7 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall **

December 9 – Medicine Hat, AB – Co-op Place %**

December 10 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre **

December 12 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum **

^ – Grayscale and Piao

* – Cassadee Pope and Piao

# – Girlfriends and Piao

** – LØLØ

% – Not A Live Nation Date