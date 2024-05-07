Today, on the heels of a fully sold-out 27 show run, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s Mannequin Pussy have extended their world tour with more European and UK dates this summer, and adding U.S. headlining tour dates for this fall.

The newly announced tour dates continue to be in support of their breakthrough album, I Got Heaven, which is out now via Epitaph Records. The record immediately received critical acclaim and their fans quickly gravitated towards it, as evident by their routinely sold out shows and growing demand for more.

Check out all of the tour dates below from Mannequin Pussy and head here to pick up tickets.

Mannequin Pussy Tour dates:

5/7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line – SOLD OUT

5/8 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre – SOLD OUT

5/10 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

5/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall – SOLD OUT

5/13 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair – SOLD OUT

5/14 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair – SOLD OUT

5/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT

5/17 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis – SOLD OUT

5/18 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis – SOLD OUT

5/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer – SOLD OUT

5/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer – SOLD OUT

5/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer – SOLD OUT

5/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival

6/1 – Linz, AU @ SBAM Festival

6/2 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival

6/4 – Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain – SOLD OUT

6/5 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

6/6 – Brussels, BE @ TRIX

6/7 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

6/8 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Festival

6/11 – Berlin, DE @ Cssiopeia – SOLD OUT

6/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Club

6/13 – Cologne, DE @ MTC

6/15 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

6/16 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew – SOLD OUT

6/18 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts – SOLD OUT

6/19 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

6/20 – London, UK @ Scala – SOLD OUT

6/21 – Southampton, UK @ Joiners

6/22 – London, UK @ The Garage

6/27 – Newcastle, UK @ The Grove

6/28 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Crauford Arms

6/30 – Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Festival

7/12-14 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

7/19-20 – Omaha, NE @ GRRRL Camp Music Festival

7/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

8/2-4 – Montreal, WC @ Osheaga Music Festival

8/10 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

8/11 – Vienna, AU @ Flucc

8/13 – Leipzig, DE @ Werk 2

8/14 – Amsterdam, NE @ Paraiso

8/15 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes

8/16 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

8/16 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert Festival

8/18 – Brecon, UK @ Green Man Festival

8/20 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

8/21 – Limerick, IE @ Dolan’s Warehouse

8/23 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

8/24 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

9/26 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

9/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

9/28 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go DC

10/1 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

10/2 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/3 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

10/4 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/5 – McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey Movie Pub

10/7 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

10/8 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10/10 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

10/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Fest

10/14 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

10/16 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater

10/17 – Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/18 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzibar

10/19 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl

10/21 – Pensacola, FL @ Handlebar

10/22 – Gainesville, FL @ The Wooly

10/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

10/25 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

10/26 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum