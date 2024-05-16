Yesterday, Atlantic Records officially announced Twisters: The Album, the star-studded musical companion to the upcoming film, Twisters. Today, the soundtrack campaign officially kicks off with an exhilarating first single from country megastar Luke Combs.

Luke Combs is the perfect choice to serve as a lead single candidate from the album, and “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” has already garnered plenty of attention over the last week or so as teasers have gone viral via social media multiple times over. The release of the single today comes alongside a thrilling music video, which features a special cameo from NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek.

Watch the music video from Combs below and pre-order Twisters: The Album here. Twisters: The Album arrives in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, July 19th in conjunction with the theatrical release of Twisters.

The new adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride, Twisters, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures and Amblin Entertainment is a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, Twister. The new film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and an exciting ensemble cast that includes Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane and more.

From the label that brought you soundtracks such as Barbie The Album, The Greatest Showman, Suicide Squad and more, and the studio that brought you Fast & Furious, Despicable Me & Jurassic World franchises, Twisters: The Album will feature new tracks from an electrifying lineup of artists including Combs, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Megan Moroney, Shania Twain, Tyler Childers, and more. See below for full tracklisting.

Track-listing: