Today, the roster of artists featured on Twisters: The Album has been revealed and it is a fully loaded and star-studded collection.
The soundtrack aims to be a successful musical companion to the new adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride Twisters, the upcoming standalone single to 1996’s Twister. Featuring the likes of Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Shania Twain, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Bailey Zimmerman, Tyler Childers, Wyatt Flores, Tucker Wetmore, and more, Twisters: The Album will arrive in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, July 19th in conjunction with the theatrical release of the film.
The first taste of the soundtrack will officially be revealed tomorrow, with the explosive release from 2X CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs titled “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma,” which has already began going viral on social media with its teaser. An official music video will arrive at 8am ET/5am PT tomorrow, Thursday May 16th.
Check out the full list of artists to appear on Twisters: The Album below.
FULL ARTIST LIST:
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Lainey Wilson
Jelly Roll
Megan Moroney
Kane Brown
Bailey Zimmerman
Thomas Rhett
Shania Twain
Tyler Childers
Leon Bridges
Benson Boone
The Red Clay Strays
Warren Zeiders
BRELAND
Dylan Gossett
Tucker Wetmore
Wyatt Flores
Sam Barber
Conner Smith
Mason Ramsey
Flatland Cavalry
Tanner Adell
Alexandra Kay
Wilderado
Tanner Usrey
Jake Kohn
Charley Crockett
Nolan Taylor
Tyler Halverson
Lanie Gardner