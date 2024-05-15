Today, the roster of artists featured on Twisters: The Album has been revealed and it is a fully loaded and star-studded collection.

The soundtrack aims to be a successful musical companion to the new adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride Twisters, the upcoming standalone single to 1996’s Twister. Featuring the likes of Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Shania Twain, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Bailey Zimmerman, Tyler Childers, Wyatt Flores, Tucker Wetmore, and more, Twisters: The Album will arrive in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, July 19th in conjunction with the theatrical release of the film.

The first taste of the soundtrack will officially be revealed tomorrow, with the explosive release from 2X CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs titled “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma,” which has already began going viral on social media with its teaser. An official music video will arrive at 8am ET/5am PT tomorrow, Thursday May 16th.

Check out the full list of artists to appear on Twisters: The Album below.

FULL ARTIST LIST:

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Lainey Wilson

Jelly Roll

Megan Moroney

Kane Brown

Bailey Zimmerman

Thomas Rhett

Shania Twain

Tyler Childers

Leon Bridges

Benson Boone

The Red Clay Strays

Warren Zeiders

BRELAND

Dylan Gossett

Tucker Wetmore

Wyatt Flores

Sam Barber

Conner Smith

Mason Ramsey

Flatland Cavalry

Tanner Adell

Alexandra Kay

Wilderado

Tanner Usrey

Jake Kohn

Charley Crockett

Nolan Taylor

Tyler Halverson

Lanie Gardner