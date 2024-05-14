Today, Lorna Shore have announced their upcoming North American tour with Whitechapel, Kublai Khan TX and Sanguisugabogg this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, this special run of headlining shows will find Lorna Shore performing their latest album, Pain Remains, in its entirety.

Citi Card pre-sale and the Live Nation and Ticketmaster presages are all live now. Spotify will launch their pre-sale tomorrow, May 15th at 10am local time with local pre-sales launching Thursday, May 16th at 10am local time. All presages will end on Thursday, May 16th at 10pm local time before general on-sale begins on Friday, May 17th at 10am local time here.

See below for all announced tour dates.

Lorna Shore North American Tour

w/ Whitechapel, Kublai Khan TX, Sanguisugabogg

Thu Sep 19 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Fri Sep 20 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Sat Sep 21 – Moon Township, PA – UPMC Events Center

Sun Sep 22 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Special Events Center

Tue Sep 24 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

Wed Sep 25 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Fri Sep 27 – Louder Than Life Fest – Louisville, KY*

Sat Sep 28 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Sun Sep 29 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

Mon Sep 30 – The Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MO*

Wed Oct 2 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Thu Oct 3 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues

Fri Oct 4 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

Sat Oct 5 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

Mon Oct 7 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Tue Oct 8 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

Thu Oct 10 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

Fri Oct 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sat Oct 12 – Aftershock Fest – Sacramento, CA*

Mon Oct 14 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Tue Oct 15 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Thu Oct 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Fri Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Oct 19 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Sun Oct 20 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Tue Oct 22 – Chicago, IL – Radius

Wed Oct 23 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Thu Oct 24 - Cleveland, OH – The Agora*

Fri Oct 25 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sun Oct 27 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

Mon Oct 28 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Oct 29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Wed Oct 30 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

*Not A Live Nation Date