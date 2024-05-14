Today, Lorna Shore have announced their upcoming North American tour with Whitechapel, Kublai Khan TX and Sanguisugabogg this fall.
Produced by Live Nation, this special run of headlining shows will find Lorna Shore performing their latest album, Pain Remains, in its entirety.
Citi Card pre-sale and the Live Nation and Ticketmaster presages are all live now. Spotify will launch their pre-sale tomorrow, May 15th at 10am local time with local pre-sales launching Thursday, May 16th at 10am local time. All presages will end on Thursday, May 16th at 10pm local time before general on-sale begins on Friday, May 17th at 10am local time here.
See below for all announced tour dates.
Lorna Shore North American Tour
w/ Whitechapel, Kublai Khan TX, Sanguisugabogg
Thu Sep 19 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Fri Sep 20 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Sat Sep 21 – Moon Township, PA – UPMC Events Center
Sun Sep 22 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Special Events Center
Tue Sep 24 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
Wed Sep 25 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Fri Sep 27 – Louder Than Life Fest – Louisville, KY*
Sat Sep 28 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Sun Sep 29 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
Mon Sep 30 – The Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MO*
Wed Oct 2 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
Thu Oct 3 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues
Fri Oct 4 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port
Sat Oct 5 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom
Mon Oct 7 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Tue Oct 8 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
Thu Oct 10 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
Fri Oct 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Sat Oct 12 – Aftershock Fest – Sacramento, CA*
Mon Oct 14 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Tue Oct 15 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Thu Oct 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Fri Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Sat Oct 19 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
Sun Oct 20 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
Tue Oct 22 – Chicago, IL – Radius
Wed Oct 23 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Thu Oct 24 - Cleveland, OH – The Agora*
Fri Oct 25 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sun Oct 27 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
Mon Oct 28 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tue Oct 29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Wed Oct 30 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
*Not A Live Nation Date