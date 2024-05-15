Cincinnati rock band Let It Happen have announced that they will be releasing their new album, A Space for Emptiness, on June 25th. It is their highly-anticipated return and follow-up to their 2014 debut album, Cause + Effect.

To celebrate the release of the album, Let It Happen will be performing at Madson Live in Covington, Kentucky for a special release show, with support coming from The Orphan the Poet and Beloved Youth. It marks the band’s first show since 2019, when they last opened for State Champs at the House of Blues in Cleveland.

Tickets for the their show at Madison Live can be purchased here, or at the theater’s box office.

“This album is the culmination of a decade of hard work,” shares Let it Happen singer, Drew Brown. “We’ve been writing and producing songs until we had the perfect collection to call an album and I think it is my favorite work we’ve done to date. Growing up attending shows at Cincinnati venues and playing those same venues in packed rooms has been an incredible experience. Coming back from a prolonged hiatus, we are so excited to be doing what we love most; performing for the very people that kickstarted our career and have been there from day one here in Cincinnati. We really can’t wait for everyone to experience it live.”

A Space For Emptiness’ first two singles “The Devil”, and “Waves” are streaming now and the next single “Little Love” will be released on May 22nd.

“’A Space For Emptiness’ really is the next step in the musical evolution of Let It Happen. It’s moody, emotional, sincere, and fun all at the same time,” said drummer Sean Highley. “Songs like ‘Little Love’ really encapsulate the diversity of the album with a dark brooding verse and a sing-a-long chorus that completely lifts you out of those depths and puts a smile on your face. You have songs like ‘The Devil,’ which are incredibly upbeat and poppy and songs that are heartbreaking, like the titular closing track ‘A Space For Emptiness.’”

Since 2009, the quartet consisting of Drew Brown (singer/guitarist), Sean Highley (drummer), Nathan Joiner (bassist) and Michael Vogel (guitarist), quickly grew a local fan base opening for national acts such as Sum 41, and Bayside. In 2013, the buzz of the band attracted Findlay, Ohio record label, InVogue Records, resulting in the band inking a record deal with them. The group continued to gain a loyal fanbase through national tours with bands like Motion City Soundtrack, State Champs, and Hit The Lights, as well as festivals like Bunbury Music Festival, Fashion Meets Music Festival, and So What?! Music Festival.