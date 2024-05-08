In partnership with Roc Nation’s indie distribution company Equity, DMV multi-hyphenate JS aka The Best liberates his first audio contribution of the new year titled “Single.” Composed of storytelling lyrics centered around doing the self work needed to heal from your past before jumping into a new relationship, the slower tempo Afrobeats track is fused with soulful R&B, Hip-Hop, and elements of Go-Go.

Most known for providing instrumentation to artists like B.o.B., Twista, and Raheem DeVaughn as well as securing notable sync placements with the Washington Wizards, Netflix, and Cartoon Network, JS is just as seasoned in front of the camera as he is in the studio; boasting an acting resume that contains appearances on Hulu’s Wu-Tang An American Saga in addition to commercial spots for Macy’s and Starbucks. Recently tapped as a media personality for both popular gambling sportsbook DraftKings and trending celebrity news outlet The Shade Room, the fresh release finds him living up to his name with vivid colors.

Stream “Single” on your DSP of choice below via Weapon X Evolution and expect matching visuals to be released soon.