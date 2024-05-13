Today, rising country artist Jay Allen has released his highly anticipated new single, “Better Now.” An empowering anthem, “Better Now” comes just in time for Mental Health Awareness Month throughout May.

For Allen, “Better Now” is more than just a song as it represents a heartfelt journey through the depths of personal growth and resiliency. Written by Dustin Christensen and Josh Kelley, it’s an anthemic song all about overcoming hardship and was recorded in the heart of Nashville. The track was produced and mixed by Matt McClure and mastered by Georgetown Masters. For Allen, his connection to the song runs deep, as he recounts feeling an immediate and profound resonance upon first hearing the song. “Better Now” is a mirror reflecting the trials and triumphs of his own story, making it an anthem of empowerment and hope for listeners everywhere.

Allen speaks on the new single, sharing, “In 2019, my mother passed away from Alzheimer’s and it about killed me. For years, I turned to alcohol as a solace all while simultaneously giving my life to charity work. In my efforts to fight the disease, I unfortunately lost myself. Others saw a happy guy, but what I felt was the opposite. Thankfully, 5 years later, the world seems a lot brighter for me. I’ve found faith, love, and most importantly I’ve found myself again. I also wanted to release ‘Better Now’ in May during Mental Health Awareness month because we’re all going through something, and sometimes we just need a little hope. My prayer is that this song can be that for someone.”

Listen to “Better Now” below.

As Allen prepares for the release of “Better Now” and his forthcoming album later this year, fans can stay updated on his journey by visiting his website and following him on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Allen has embarked on his first headlining tour, the “Night of Hope Tour,” where he is sharing personal stories and raising awareness about Alzheimer’s disease. Tickets for the tour are available now on his website.