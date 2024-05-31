Today, rising country singer Jackson Dean has shared a dreamy new single, “Big Blue Sky” via Big Machine Records.

“Big Blue Sky” was inspired by his late childhood dog, Carl. Letting his imagination run wild, Dean wrote the song, envisioning what it would have been like to come across Carl as a human — a mystifying dreamer with wisdom that only comes from living a lot of life — a man that leaves a lasting mark. “Big Blue Sky” is the first taste of the new music that once again brings Dean and producer Luke Dick together.

“We had Carl since he could fit in the palm of my hand and I was thinking about him, all of the adventures we went on together and all the times he’d been there for me—he was just a damn good dog, and I wanted to write a song with a really big sound to really do his personality justice,” said Dean. “The inspiration may be a little bittersweet but there is a real joy to ‘Big Blue Sky’ and it fills my cup to watch the boys in the band absolutely tear it up on stage as a tip of the hat to Carl.”

The accompanying video, filmed outside Sheridan, Wyoming near the Tongue River, features Dean and his rescue pup, Elk, taking in the otherworldly views (and below freezing temperatures) of the sweeping landscape. Named after being found near the Elk Lodge in East Nashville, Elk has become the young talent’s road companion, making him the obvious co-star to help honor the legend that came before him.

Watch the video for “Big Blue Sky” below.

The “Fearless (The Echo)” singer will kick off CMA Fest with an early morning performance at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on Thursday at 10:45am, then performing at Big Machine Label Group’s Pop Up at Bell Bottoms Up at 12:00pm. He will then head to Pennsylvania to open for Miranda Lambert, before returning Sunday to take the stage at Nissan Stadium for the CMA Fest special on ABC.

This summer, Dean will take his talents across the country as direct support for the GRAMMY® Award-winning ACM & CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson on her Country Is Cool Again Tour. More information, including tour dates, can be found here.