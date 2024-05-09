Today, innovative instrumental metal powerhouse intervals have released their new single, “circuit bender,” alongside the official visualizer.

The song is lifted from the band’s upcoming new album, memory palace, which will be released next Friday, May 17th. Speaking about today’s release, intervals ringleader Aaron Marshall shared:

“I’m so stoked to drop one last track from ‘memory palace’ before it all comes out next week! ‘circuit bender’ is one of those rare tunes that just sort of wrote itself and I love that it showcases the heavier, and more production forward side of the record. Still plenty of different vibes to explore on the album, when it drops next week and I can’t wait for it to all be out in full. Another crazy visualizer for this one on our YouTube channel too for those who have been enjoying that side of things as well. Hope everyone digs!”

Listen to “circuit bender” below and pre-order memory palace here.

Additionally, intervals have previously dropped “mnemonic“, “neurogenesis“ featuring acclaimed electronic duo KOAN Sound, and most recently, “nootropic“ which altogether have amassed a staggering 1.2 million streams on Spotify alone and over 350,000 views on YouTube.

See intervals heat up the stage on the Mammoth II Tour 2024 with Mammoth WVH going on now. For ticket information, please click here, and be sure to stay tuned for more intervals news coming soon

Artwork:

Track-listing:

neurogenesis (feat. KOAN Sound) mnemonic galaxy brain (feat. J3PO) nootropic side quest (feat. Evan Marien) circuit bender lacuna (feat. OBLVYN) chronophobia

Tour dates:

May 10 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center

May 12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

May 14 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

May 16 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 17 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom