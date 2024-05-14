Highly Suspect has announced that they will be releasing their new album, As Above, So Below, on July 19th via Roadrunner/300/Elektra Records.

Already known for defying conventions and embracing their own sonic instincts, As Above, So Below promises to continue the band’s tradition of pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo within the rock genre. With the album, Highly Suspect invites listeners on a sonic journey that blends their trademark gritty guitars, haunting piano melodies, and off-kilter synths with a newfound sense of introspection and exploration.

To celebrate the news of the upcoming As Above, So Below, Highly Suspect also has shared its first single, “Summertime Voodoo.”

“If my life is a book, then this album is the first chapter that truly addresses the central conflict,” says Johnny Stevens. “The recognition of an ego, the problems its caused – and the birth of its death. “As Above, So Below.” If I’m being real, I hit rock bottom again. After another close call with death, I feel wide awake. I don’t know how the book ends yet, but I’m very engaged in the plot now. I’d rather it not end at all.

For the past few years I don’t think I gave a shit one way or the other. Like Thom once said – “for a minute there I lost myself.” – “Summertime Voodoo” is the introductory paragraph to this chapter.

We didn’t know which song to put out first, so this time, instead of trying to guess which one sounds most like a single, we just decided it makes the most sense to start at the top of the story.”

Listen to “Summertime Voodoo” below and pre-order As Above, So Below here.

In addition to the new track, Highly Suspect will embark on a select series of tour dates across the United States this summer. These highly anticipated shows promise to be electrifying experiences, as the band will play the entire As Above, So Below album from front to back at these intimate shows. Find more information and tickets here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Summertime Voodoo Suicide Machine The Blue-Eyed Devil Mexico Plastic Boxes Melatonia The Reset Run For Your Death (More Pills) Champagne At Our Funeral The 8th Of October (To August 17th) Then, Mickey 2

Tour dates:

July 24 – Memphis, TN – Growlers

July 25 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

July 26 – Chicago, IL – Outset

July 27 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

July 29 – Detroit, MI – El Club

August 1 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

August 2 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall Of Williamsburg