Today, HARDY has confirmed that his highly anticipated new album, Quit!!, will be released on July 12th via Big Loud Rock.
To go alongside the announcement, HARDY has shared a brand new single, “PSYCHO,” which is out now. The song is accompanied by a music video directed by longtime collaborator Justin Clough.
Pre-order Quit!! here and watch the music video for “PSYCHO” below.
Quit!! was recorded with Big Loud’s own hitmaker Joey Moi (Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Nickelback), and is the first full album from HARDY to embrace his rock sound. The album follows two previously released singles—“ROCKSTAR” and “QUIT!!”—and last year’s much lauded, half rock LP, the mockingbird & THE CROW. The album’s latest runaway smash, “TRUCK BED,” just hit #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country charts, marking HARDY’s first solo Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country #1, fifth #1 as an artist and 15th as a songwriter.
HARDY’s extensive summer touring—including his U.S. headline Quit!! Tour and a slew of summer festival appearances—kicked off with a massive set on the Mane Stage at Stagecoach in April. All dates are on sale now including Toronto, Nashville,
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- QUIT!!
- ROCKSTAR
- GOOD GIRL PHASE (feat. Chad Smith)
- I DON’T MISS
- PSYCHO
- HAPPY HOUR (feat. Knox)
- JIM BOB
- WHYBMWL
- TIME TO BE DEAD
- SOUL4SALE (feat. Fred Durst)
- LIVE FOREVER
- ORPHAN
- SIX FEET UNDER (Caleigh’s Song)
Tour dates: