Today, HARDY has confirmed that his highly anticipated new album, Quit!!, will be released on July 12th via Big Loud Rock.

To go alongside the announcement, HARDY has shared a brand new single, “PSYCHO,” which is out now. The song is accompanied by a music video directed by longtime collaborator Justin Clough.

Pre-order Quit!! here and watch the music video for “PSYCHO” below.

Quit!! was recorded with Big Loud’s own hitmaker Joey Moi (Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Nickelback), and is the first full album from HARDY to embrace his rock sound. The album follows two previously released singles—“ROCKSTAR” and “QUIT!!”—and last year’s much lauded, half rock LP, the mockingbird & THE CROW. The album’s latest runaway smash, “TRUCK BED,” just hit #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country charts, marking HARDY’s first solo Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country #1, fifth #1 as an artist and 15th as a songwriter.

HARDY’s extensive summer touring—including his U.S. headline Quit!! Tour and a slew of summer festival appearances—kicked off with a massive set on the Mane Stage at Stagecoach in April. All dates are on sale now including Toronto, Nashville, Cincinnati and Milwaukee, finishing with two back-to-back nights at Red Rocks and a return to his home state of Mississippi for his first ever stadium show — full routing can be found below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

QUIT!! ROCKSTAR GOOD GIRL PHASE (feat. Chad Smith) I DON’T MISS PSYCHO HAPPY HOUR (feat. Knox) JIM BOB WHYBMWL TIME TO BE DEAD SOUL4SALE (feat. Fred Durst) LIVE FOREVER ORPHAN SIX FEET UNDER (Caleigh’s Song)

Tour dates:

May 25—Patriotic Festival—Norfolk, VA

May 30—Walmart AMP—Rogers, AR

May 31—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre—St. Louis, MO

June 1—Ruoff Music Center—Noblesville, IN

June 6—Budweiser Stage—Toronto, ON

June 7—Broadview Stage at SPAC—Saratoga Springs, NY

June 8—Dairen Lake Amphitheater—Buffalo, NY

June 9—CMA Fest – Nissan Stadium—Nashville, TN

June 14—PNC Music Pavilion—Charlotte, NC

June 15—Coastal Credit Union Music Park—Raleigh, NC

June 20—PNC Bank Arts Center—Holmdel, NJ

June 21—Xfinity Center—Mansfield, MA

June 22—BankNH Pavilion—Gilford, NH

June 27—Freedom Mortgage Pavilion—Camden, NJ

June 28—Jiffy Lube Live—Bristow, VA

June 29—Country Thunder Bristol—Bristol, TN

July 13—Country Concert—Fort Loramie, OH

July 18—Country Jam—Eau Claire, WI

July 19—Rock The South—Cullman, AL

July 21—Faster Horses—Brooklyn, MI

July 25—Riverbend Music Center—Cincinnati, OH

July 26—Veterans Park – Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival—Milwaukee, WI

July 27—Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre—Tinley Park, IL

August 4—Watershed Festival—George, WA

August 17—Country Thunder Alberta—Calgary, AB

August 22—Bash on the Bay—Put-in-Bay, OH

September 12—Dudy Noble Field—Starkville, MS

October 20—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks

October 21—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks